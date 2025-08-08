Abilene Audiology Co. Delivers Personalized Hearing Care With Advanced Technology And Compassionate Service

Abilene, TX - Abilene Audiology Co. is proud to offer customized hearing care designed to meet the needs of individuals and families in the Abilene area. With a focus on patient-first service, the clinic provides a full range of hearing services delivered by experienced audiologists who take the time to understand each person's lifestyle, preferences, and hearing goals.

The team at Abilene Audiology Co. is committed to improving lives through better hearing. Every patient receives a comprehensive hearing evaluation to determine the type and degree of hearing loss. From there, a personalized care plan is created, with hearing aid recommendations based on medical findings, daily listening environments, and budget.

Abilene Audiology Co. offers hearing aids from trusted manufacturers like Oticon, Phonak, ReSound, Starkey, and Widex. These devices offer the latest features like Bluetooth connectivity, rechargeable batteries, automatic adjustments, and smartphone integration. Their audiologists, Dr. Steven Hamlett and Dr. Kelsey May ensure each device is properly fitted and programmed for optimal performance. Follow-up appointments are scheduled to fine-tune devices and offer ongoing support.

In addition to hearing aids, the clinic provides services such as earwax removal, custom earplugs, and tinnitus management. Patients benefit from Abilene Audiology Co.'s expertise, professional care, and ongoing education throughout their hearing health journey.

What sets Abilene Audiology Co. apart is its local, independent status and strong ties to the Abilene community. Unlike big-box stores or remote hearing aid dispensers, audiologists are doctoral-level professionals who take time to build lasting relationships with their patients. The clinic prides itself on being a welcoming space where patients of all ages feel heard, respected, and supported.

From first-time hearing aid users to those seeking advanced care for complex hearing needs, Abilene Audiology Co stands out as a trusted partner in long-term hearing health.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (325) 455-3404.