Made To Stand Out: World Premiere Of The Smart #5 BRABUS

The smart #5 BRABUS marks the highlight of the all-electric smart product portfolio, embodying confident performance and unmistakable BRABUS design. With its worldwide launch, the smart #5 BRABUS completes the lineup and is the most powerful offering in the range of the smart #5. Following the world premiere, the smart #5 BRABUS will celebrate its Asian Premiere at Auto Shanghai 2025

Smart is once again setting standards in the premium segment of electric mobility. With the world premiere of the smart #5 BRABUS, the brand is unveiling its new top-end product of the all-electric portfolio. As the peak performer in the model range, the new smart #5 BRABUS combines smart's typical space-efficient versatility, modern usability and seamless connectivity with a signature BRABUS aesthetic, defined by bold individuality and high-performance engineering. This exceptionally capable mid-size SUV was developed for those who dare to stand out – reimagining what it means to drive fully electric.

The World Premiere of the smart #5 BRABUS

A unique combination of design, power and“1-Second-Wow”

The new smart #5 BRABUS redefines premium performance by seamlessly merging powerful looks with state-of-the-art electric drive technology-delivering a peak power of up to 475 kW and a flexible all-wheel drive system. The Launch Mode enables maximum acceleration, taking the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The 800-volt platform allows fast DC charging with up to 400 kW, recharging the 100-kWh battery from 10% to 80% (State of Charge) in just 18 minutes and providing a range of up to 540 kilometers (WLTP). In the exclusive BRABUS mode, specifically simulated engine sounds further enhance the driving experience.

The New smart #5 BRABUS Redefines Premium Performance

Visually, the vehicle stands out with its unmistakable 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels. Red brake calipers and an elegant, sporty exterior concept emphasize its high-performance character, while exclusive BRABUS badges round off the design, underlining the signature design DNA and heritage of the German luxury mobility brand.

Red Brake Calipers

21-Inch BRABUS Monoblock Z Wheels

Mandy Zhang, the global CMO of smart:“As the new flagship of our all-electric product portfolio, the smart #5 BRABUS not only embodies our vision for electric performance but also redefines the benchmarks that customers can anticipate from an electric SUV. It showcases robust dynamic capabilities, state-of-the-art connectivity features, and exquisitely crafted interiors, thereby delivering an unrivaled driving experience. Moreover, it symbolizes the brand's unwavering commitment to its collaboration with BRABUS, a partnership that has endured for over two decades.”

High-grade materials and next-level driving experience

In the interior, high-quality microfiber seats with selected DINAMICA® accents, not only offer premium comfort, but also an exceedingly elegant ambience. The front seats with ventilation and heating functions, along with the heated rear seats, ensure a pleasant driving experience. The Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated BRABUS lettering fits comfortably in the hand, while the panoramic halo roof and microfiber roof lining round off the premium atmosphere. Sporty pedals, BRABUS interior badges and Ambient Light+ with 256 customizable colors set additional accents and emphasize the exclusivity of the vehicle.

High-Quality Microfiber Seats with Selected DINAMICA® Accents

The Alcantara Steering Wheel with Illuminated BRABUS Lettering

Constantin Buschmann, CEO BRABUS:“The world premiere of the smart #5 BRABUS is yet another exciting milestone in our partnership with smart, showcasing what is possible when two brands with clear, unique identities and shared values bring together the best of what they have to offer to create something extraordinary. As the most powerful electric SUV ever in our joint lineup, it is all about pushing our design and engineering to the absolute maximum, delivering an electrifying '1-Second-Wow' effect that truly stands out.”

Innovation without compromise

The new smart #5 BRABUS offers sophisticated technology, including an infotainment system with two 13-inch OLED displays, one of them is dedicated to the front passenger, ensuring intuitive operation and comfort.

Infotainment System with Two 13-Inch OLED Displays

The Sennheiser Signature Sound System provides an unparalleled soundscape, featuring 20 high-performance speakers as well as a central raising speaker. Featuring a peak output exceeding 2,000 Watts and onboard speakers designed to align with multiple input formats, from stereo and surround to a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos setup, the system creates an adaptable and immersive listening environment on the road.

The Sennheiser Signature Sound System

More than 20 years of partnership and innovation

What began in the early 2000s with the first collaboration between smart and the world-renowned German luxury mobility brand BRABUS continues a new level with the smart #5 BRABUS. For over two decades, the two brands have combined their strengths to create iconic vehicles with an unmistakable character. The latest BRABUS model of the smart #5 is fully in keeping with this tradition: electric, revolutionary and entirely individual.

More than 20 Years of Partnership of smart and BRABUS

With the premiere of the new smart #5 BRABUS, smart is once again underlining its commitment to the future of electromobility. The combination of exclusive design, advanced technology and high performance makes this model a leading solution for adventurous, next generation driving.

In Germany, the smart #5 BRABUS will be available for € 60,900, and be available to order for customers starting April 24, 2025 in Germany, with rollouts across further European markets throughout the second and third quarters of 2025.

smart #5 BRABUS Will Celebrate Its China Launch on April 23 at Auto Shanghai

Following the world premiere in Milan, the smart #5 BRABUS will celebrate its China launch on April 23 at Auto Shanghai. Next, the model is scheduled to be rolled out across other global markets soon.

Disclaimer: Product specifications may vary depending on different market conditions. Please refer to the final specifications list when the product is launched in the local market.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart Automobile was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.