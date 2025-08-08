Open The Mind To Exploration, Smart And Trek Unveil Collaborative E-MTB Inspired By The #5 BRABUS At Milan Design Week

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart and Trek have premiered their latest collaborative creation, the smart x Trek Rail+ 9.9 Gen 5 e-MTB at Milan Design Week, alongside the world premiere of the smart #5 BRABUS which inspired its design.

. The partnership brings to life smart's "open your mind" brand claim through collaborations with outdoor pioneers, matching the smart #5's label as a "Contemporary Adventurer".

. The Rail+ 9.9 Gen 5 e-MTB combines performance features with smart #5 BRABUS-inspired styling, including Atom Grey Matte paint with BRABUS red accents and the "open your mind" claim on the top tube.

As the smart #5 BRABUS made its world premiere at Milan Design Week, another exciting chapter in smart's premium partnership strategy unfolded alongside the unveiling of the smart x Trek Rail+ 9.9 Gen 5 electric mountain bike (e-MTB). The new e-MTB marks the second collaboration between the two brands following their successful“Project One” co-creation. Based on smart's“open your mind” ethos and co-creative DNA, the partnership aims to inspire people around the world to explore beyond conventional boundaries.

The smart x Trek Rail+ 9.9 Gen 5 Electric Mountain Bike (e-MTB)

Co-Creation That Echoes "open your mind"

Broadening horizons for smart users, collaborations like these exemplify smart's "open your mind" brand claim, while echoing Trek's mission of "changing the world by getting more people on bikes". Together, the two innovative brands create new possibilities for people from diverse backgrounds to enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle and inspire them to go beyond the ordinary, in ways that are fun and enjoyable.

Collaborations with Outdoor Pioneers Matching smart #5's Label as A "Contemporary Adventurer"

Co-creation is in smart's DNA. This spirit is also reflected in smart's collaboration with HEIMPLANET, which has created a custom smart #5-inspired version of its iconic "THE CAVE" tent. The partnership brings to life smart's "open your mind" brand claim through collaborations with outdoor pioneers, matching the smart #5's label as a "Contemporary Adventurer".

A Design That Celebrates Performance and Heritage

Making its debut at the smart #5 BRABUS world premiere during Milan Design Week, the smart x Trek Rail+ 9.9 Gen 5 represents the highest tier of Trek's e-MTB lineup, emphasizing attention to detail and a unique aesthetic, setting it apart from others in its class. The collaboration shares the bold, adventurous spirit of the smart #5 BRABUS, which combines distinctive design elements, premium craftsmanship and exceptional performance.

The smart #5 BRABUS

The smart X Trek Rail+ 9.9 Gen 5 Represents the Highest Tier of Trek's E-MTB Lineup

Drawing inspiration from the all-new smart #5 BRABUS, the cutting-edge carbon enduro e-MTB features a distinctive two-tone color scheme, combining Atom Grey Matte paint with BRABUS red accents and a unique splatter pattern. The smart brand claim "open your mind" prominently appears on the top tube, while coordinates hidden beneath the saddle indicate global locations significant to both brands, including the Mercedes-Benz Design Studio, smart #5 production facility, and Trek headquarters.

Distinctive Two-tone Color Scheme, Combining Atom Grey Matte Paint with BRABUS Red Accents

The smart Brand Claim "open your mind" Prominently Appears on the Top Tube

smart Logo on the Side of the Tube

From Milan to Shanghai: Continuing the Journey

Following its Milan World Premiere, the smart #5 BRABUS will be showcased at smart's booth (4A03) at Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 23, bringing its performance and design excellence to the Chinese market.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.