Open The Mind To Imagination: Smart Collaborates With Disney's Mickey Mouse & Friends
. Partnership launches alongside the smart #1 MY26 at GBA International Auto Show, featuring over 100 upgrades to the classic model
. Collaboration includes Mickey Mouse & Friends-themed show cars, a concept store transformation in Shenzhen, and a nine-city roadshow across the Chinese mainland
smart today announced a collaboration with Disney's Mickey Mouse & Friends IP. This partnership brings together smart's brand ethos "open your mind" with Mickey Mouse & Friends' imaginative spirit, creating a unique synergy that encourages curiosity and optimism in mobility experiences.
The smart #1 MY26 Launches at the GBA International Auto Show
At the GBA International Auto Show, smart unveiled the smart #1 MY26, a refreshed classic that brings over 100 upgrades while preserving the beloved design elements that define the iconic model. Special show cars featuring Mickey Mouse & Friends design elements were also showcased, demonstrating how two iconic brands can create delightful mobility experiences together.
Expanding the Imagination to More Experiences
The collaboration extends beyond the show floor. smart's Brand Centre in Shenzhen has been transformed into a Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends IP-themed concept store on May 31, offering visitors an immersive experience. A creative roadshow will tour nine cities across the Chinese mainland, bringing co-branded events and exclusive merchandise to fans.
Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: "Mickey Mouse & Friends, with nearly a century of influence, has long encouraged curiosity and optimism - perfectly aligning with smart's 'open your mind' ethos. When Disney's dream-making meets smart's dream-carrying vehicles, it creates a perfect synergy of two classics. This collaboration embodies the 'Power of Firsts,' inspiring exploration and turning mobility into imaginative, joyful experiences."
This collaboration is exclusively applicable to the Chinese mainland market. Through this partnership, smart continues to explore innovative ways to connect with consumers who appreciate both inspirational co-creation and premium automotive excellence, celebrating imagination and joy in everyday mobility.
About smart
Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.
From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium all-electric intelligent automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.
