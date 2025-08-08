Open The Mind To True Street Art, The Smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car To Debut At Auto Shanghai

MENAFN - GetNews) . Staying true to the "open your mind" brand claim, smart will unveil its all-new art collaboration, the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car, at Auto Shanghai 2025.

. In addition to the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car, smart will showcase its expanded product lineup at Auto Shanghai, with the China launch of the smart #5 BRABUS and smart #5 Premium+ AWD also planned for the event, following the impactful world premiere of the #5 BRABUS in Milan.

. The smart press conference for Auto Shanghai 2025 is slated for 10:00 - 10:20 on April 23 at Booth 4A03.

Smart, the premium intelligent auto brand, is showcasing its artistic and co-creative brand genes by announcing the unveiling of an all-new art collaboration. The smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car is set to have its debut at the 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. This special art piece pays tribute to Keith Haring's renowned and influential dynamic urban art style, featuring his recognizable figures and vibrant colors. A production version inspired by this collaboration will become available later this year.

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said, "At smart, we aim to inspire, guided by our 'open your mind' ethos. This collaboration with Keith Haring represents the perfect fusion of our brand's urban essence with true street art. Both smart and Keith Haring share a vision of bringing creativity to city spaces and challenging conventional thinking. Co-creation and artistic collaboration have always been part of smart's DNA. smart's journey with art is always on, and in homage to this spirit, the brand has launched new co-creation initiatives to inspire a global audience by bringing unconventional, curious, and open-minded creatives together. This partnership reflects our deep passion for art, urban lifestyle, and our commitment to creating vehicles that are not just modes of transportation, but expressions of individuality."

smart X Keith Haring: True Street Art

Keith Haring is an iconic figure in street art, renowned for his vivid and impactful work that explores themes of activism, social change, and public awareness. His art was never confined to galleries; it thrived in urban settings, engaging directly with the public and transforming everyday city spaces into powerful canvases of expression. Like Haring's work, smart was born for the streets. From the very beginning, smart has sought to reimagine urban mobility, challenge convention, spark dialogue, and bring new ideas to life in the heart of the city. smart and Haring share a social calling rooted in openness, creativity, and in bringing inspiration into the daily lives of people everywhere. This shared spirit is at the core of smart's "open your mind" ethos, inviting everyone to think differently, live boldly, and express themselves freely.

The smart press conference for Auto Shanghai 2025 is scheduled for 10:00 – 10:20 am on April 23 at Booth 4A03. Not only will the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car make its global debut, but smart will also exhibit its expanded product lineup. This includes the China launch of the smart #5 BRABUS and another all-wheel drive variant of the smart #5, following the highly impactful world premiere of the #5 BRABUS in Milan.

Moreover, the brand will display its cutting-edge intelligent ADAS and cabin technology in a vivid and artistic atmosphere. Attendees will have an up-close look at smart's unique blend of energy and innovation, truly experiencing the brand's charm and technological prowess firsthand.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.

About Keith Haring

Keith Haring was an artist and activist who frequently used his art to speak about social issues. He was one of the best known among the young artists, filmmakers, performers and musicians whose work responded to urban street culture of the 80s. Diagnosed with AIDS in 1988, Haring established the Keith Haring Foundation in 1989 to provide funding and imagery to AIDS organizations, and to ensure that his philanthropic legacy would continue indefinitely. The Keith Haring Foundation's mission is to sustain, expand and protect the legacy of Haring's art and his ideals. The Foundation supports organizations that assist underprivileged children, as well as those engaged in education, research, and care with respect to AIDS and HIV. The Keith Haring Studio is represented by Artestar LLC, an international brand licensing and consulting firm specializing in fine art, fashion, and design brands.

About Artestar

This project was done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing world-renowned visual artists, estates, and foundations. Artestar conceptualizes and develops some of the world's most iconic brand partnerships across an array of categories and geographic regions, all while preserving and elevating each artist's unique legacy. Through strategic planning and thoughtful curation, Artestar powers creative collaborations to make art accessible to everyone. Learn more at artestar.