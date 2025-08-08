Smart #5 Completes First European Media Test Drive, Contemporary Adventurer Challenges Douro Valley's Terrain

MENAFN - GetNews) . International media across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia experience smart's first premium mid-size SUV in challenging Portuguese terrain

Following the Hong Kong launch and Malaysia premiere, smart has successfully completed the first European media test drive of the smart #5 in Portugal's scenic Douro Valley, welcoming more than 170 journalists and content creators from 19 nations across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Over two weeks, the event demonstrated the capabilities of smart's first premium mid-size SUV, showcasing the vehicle's performance in real-world to global audiences.

smart #5 challenges Douro Valley's Terrain

The smart #5 represents smart's entry into the premium mid-size SUV market, completing the brand's product portfolio alongside the smart #1 and smart #3. Positioned as a "Contemporary Adventurer," the smart #5 is designed to go beyond urban boundaries and embrace nature's challenges. The test drive event utilized the smart #5 BRABUS for dynamic driving assessments across the Douro Valley's challenging terrain. The test routes covered approximately 300 kilometers, including a mix of winding roads, sections with notable elevation changes, and light off-road passages.

The smart #5 demonstrated exceptional performance across all conditions. Its double wishbone front suspension ensured balanced handling and ride comfort even during spirited driving on uneven surfaces. The vehicle's five off-road driving modes (Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud and Rock), combined with high ground clearance of up to 197 mm and 500 mm wading depth, enabled confident handling off paved roads. The smart #5 BRABUS's advanced 800-volt platform also delivered impressive fast-charging performance throughout the test drive.

Premium Comfort Combining Unconventional Design

The smart #5 is also showcasing the vehicle's bold outdoor adventure design by Mercedes-Benz. The #5's muscular, boxy silhouette embodies its outdoor character while maintaining smart's signature design elements including panoramic halo roof and frameless doors. Inside, the sophisticated interior features zero-gravity seats, premium leather upholstery, and "First Class" rear seating with industry-leading headroom. The Sennheiser Signature Sound System provides an immersive audio experience that complements the journey.

Following the #5 BRABUS world premiere in Milan and the China launch at Auto Shanghai 2025, the European media test drive further brings #5 to global customers. As of April 2025, smart has expanded its business to 37 markets worldwide, across China and Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with expansion into 10 new overseas markets in 2025. In line with its brand claim "open your mind", smart is bringing the premium experience of #5 to customers worldwide.

Disclaimer: Product specifications may vary depending on different market conditions. Please refer to the final specifications list when the product is launched in the local market.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium all-electric intelligent automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.