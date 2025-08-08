When Hotels Are Full, Open Your Mind To A Room With Many Views, Smart Offers #5 BRABUS As Innovative Accommodation In Hamburg

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart enhances its brand image by launching "open your mind Experiences" global campaign

During Auto Shanghai 2025, smart officially kicked off its "open your mind Experiences" global campaign, demonstrating the brand's commitment to bringing its brand claim "open your mind" to life through inspirational, real-world applications.

Recently, smart launched "A Room with Many Views", the first episode of its global campaign, in Hamburg. This innovative activation transformed the smart #5 BRABUS into a premium mobile accommodation, offering a unique stay experience that goes beyond typical hotel offerings.

A Room with Many Views: Switch on“suite bed” mode

During OMR (Online Marketing Rockstars Festival) 2025, Hamburg faced a severe accommodation shortage with rooms in high demand. smart introduced an innovative solution: the smart #5 BRABUS reimagined as a room with many views. The brand invited German actress Marijke Smitt and American photographer Kasey Fillmore to document their authentic two-day journey in the #5 BRABUS, showcasing an extraordinary exploration of Hamburg - from watching sunsets over the harbour in the car's“suite bed” mode to waking up in nature just minutes from the OMR venue.

At the campaign's core is the "Power of Firsts" concept - rooted in the belief that first-time experiences create powerful emotional connections, unlocking minds to new possibilities.

smart #5 BRABUS: Exciting to drive, comfortable to live in

This smart #5 BRABUS features a“suite bed" mode that transforms the interior space into a comfortable sleeping area. With its distinctive BRABUS design elements, premium materials like DINAMICA® seats and Alcantara steering wheel, and immersive Sennheiser sound system, the vehicle delivers hotel-level comfort while maintaining the performance character that defines the BRABUS nameplate.

This combination of high-end amenities, exceptional performance, and fast-charging capability made it the perfect vehicle to reimagine how we travel. Following its world premiere during Milan Design Week and launch at Auto Shanghai 2025, the #5 BRABUS proved it's more than just a vehicle – it's a platform for new experiences.

"open your mind Experiences" will continue launching more episodes throughout 2025, bringing innovative first-time experiences to global markets. Each episode aims to inspire global customers to explore life's endless possibilities, together with smart brands and products.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium all-electric intelligent automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.