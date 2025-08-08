Advanced Hearing & Balance Specialists Delivers Total Hearing And Balance Care Across Utah And Southern Nevada

St. George, UT - Advanced Hearing & Balance Specialists is proud to expand its Total Hearing and Balance Care services, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to providing exceptional care through expert audiologists and advanced hearing aids. With over 40 years of trusted service, the practice continues to lead the region in comprehensive hearing and balance healthcare.

With a dedicated team of doctoral-level audiologists, including Southern Utah's first Doctor of Audiology, Dr. Lance F. Greer, the clinic provides evidence-based care at every stage of the patient journey. The staff includes Dr. Maxwell, Dr. Smith, Dr. Thomas, Dr. Thiede, and Dr. Gehmlich, all of whom share a unified goal of delivering accurate diagnoses, precise hearing aid fittings, and long-term patient support. From newborn screenings to dizziness evaluations and tinnitus management, the practice addresses the full spectrum of auditory and balance conditions.

Patients across Utah and Southern Nevada now benefit from this total care model at eight convenient clinic locations: St. George, Cedar City, Hurricane, Beaver, Panguitch, and Murray in Utah, as well as Mesquite and Overton in Nevada. Each clinic is equipped to perform in-depth vestibular and audiological testing using the latest diagnostic tools and technology.

Advanced Hearing & Balance Specialists offers a wide array of hearing aids from top manufacturers, including Oticon, Phonak, Starkey, Widex, Signia, Unitron, and Resound. These devices feature the latest in digital, Bluetooth, rechargeable, and tinnitus-masking technologies. Real Ear Measurements guide every fitting to ensure optimal comfort, clarity, and personalization.

Beyond device fitting, the practice provides follow-up care such as hearing aid adjustments, repairs, and counseling to help patients and their families manage hearing loss effectively. For those with specialized listening needs, the clinic also offers assistive listening devices such as FM systems, induction loops, and TV streamers to enhance daily communication.

Advanced Hearing & Balance Specialists is a certified Center of Specialty Care through the American Institute of Balance, further emphasizing their expertise in vestibular diagnostics and treatment. Their patient-first approach, modern equipment, and highly trained audiologists make them a trusted partner for individuals of all ages experiencing hearing or balance challenges.

For appointments, patients may call 888-373-2446 or visitadvancedhearingdocs.