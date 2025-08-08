Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship Award Unveils Opportunity For U.S. Undergraduate Innovators

MENAFN - GetNews)



Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship AwardIgor Stolyar Award Opens Doors for U.S. Student Innovators

MIAMI, FL - Aug 08, 2025 - The Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship Award proudly announces its inaugural call for applications, targeting visionary U.S. undergraduate students with a passion for entrepreneurship. Founded by renowned industry leader Igor Stolyar, this distinguished award seeks to catalyze the ambitions of emerging business pioneers by providing critical financial backing, elite mentorship, and access to an expansive network of global innovators.

In an era defined by dynamic market shifts and unprecedented opportunities, the demand for agile, forward-thinking entrepreneurs has never been greater. The Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship Award is crafted to empower bold ideas and transform them into viable, high-impact ventures. "Innovation is the cornerstone of progress," said Igor Stolyar. "This award is my pledge to nurture audacious thinkers who are poised to redefine industries and drive transformative change within the U.S. business ecosystem."

The award offers a one-time grant of $1,000 to selected recipients, complemented by a robust support framework designed to accelerate entrepreneurial success. Beyond funding, recipients will benefit from tailored mentorship by seasoned industry leaders, strategic capital guidance, and exclusive access to a vibrant network of founders, investors, and thought leaders. This comprehensive approach equips awardees with the tools, insights, and connections needed to navigate the complexities of launching and scaling a venture.

Eligibility Criteria:

The Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship Award seeks candidates who embody visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and a commitment to creating scalable, high-potential ventures. Applicants should meet the following criteria:



U.S. citizens currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited institution.

Aspiring or early-stage entrepreneurs with a compelling business concept or a venture in its initial development phase.

Individuals demonstrating a solutions-oriented mindset and a passion for innovation.

Founders with ventures exhibiting strong market viability and growth potential.

Entrepreneurs dedicated to generating positive economic or societal impact. Candidates with the resilience, adaptability, and drive essential for entrepreneurial success.



The application process is structured to identify exceptional talent with the potential to disrupt markets and drive innovation. Applicants are required to submit a detailed business plan, comprehensive financial projections, a professional resume, a compelling video pitch that showcases their vision, strategy, and commitment to execution, and a 500-word essay responding to the prompt: "How do you envision your entrepreneurial venture contributing to economic or societal progress in the United States, and what challenges do you anticipate in achieving this impact?" The selection committee, led by Igor Stolyar , is eager to evaluate submissions that demonstrate creativity, market insight, and a clear roadmap for success.

Key Dates: The application portal is now open, and candidates are encouraged to prepare their submissions with precision and clarity.



Application Deadline: April 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST.

Award Recipients Announced: May 15, 2026.



The Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship Award underscores a commitment to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the United States. By investing in the nation's most promising undergraduate innovators, the award aims to cultivate a new wave of business leaders who will propel economic growth, champion innovation, and address critical market challenges.