Brant Audiology & Tinnitus Expands Comprehensive Hearing Care To Wyoming Communities

Cheyenne, WY - Brant Audiology & Tinnitus, the state's largest and most trusted provider of hearing care, today proudly reaffirms its commitment to offering comprehensive, patient‐centered audiology and hearing aid services across southeastern Wyoming. With multiple offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Torrington, and Wheatland, this leading audiology clinic continues to deliver expert hearing evaluations, tinnitus diagnosis and management, hearing aid fittings, cochlear implant support, and personalized ear protection solutions tailored to patients of all ages.

Founded by Dr. Brant Christensen, Au.D., more than a decade ago, the practice was created with one clear mission: to improve lives through better hearing using best‐in‐class technology and compassionate care. Over the years, a dedicated team of licensed audiologists, including Drs. Ruby Zubrod, Samantha Wagner Yung, Austin Poulsen, and Madison Bresett have grown to more than 50 years of combined experience serving Wyoming residents. Guided by a vision of trust, teamwork, and transformative impact, each audiologist forms meaningful relationships with patients, ensuring individualized care and ongoing support.

At the heart of Brant Audiology & Tinnitus's offerings is a comprehensive hearing assessment that includes detailed hearing tests, vestibular exams when needed, and real‐ear measurements to fine‐tune fittings for optimal performance. These evaluations form the basis of custom hearing care plans designed to address a wide range of auditory issues from mild to profound hearing loss, hyperacusis, auditory processing disorders, vertigo, and tinnitus. Patients receive hands-on education, counseling on hearing health, and ongoing adjustments or repairs to their hearing aids, supported with in‐house and lab‐based repair services and follow‐up visits.

Brant Audiology also specializes in tinnitus care, providing thorough evaluations that define pitch, loudness, and impact, followed by tailored strategies, including sound therapy, tinnitus‐masking hearing aids, counseling, and lifestyle guidance. For those exposed to high sound levels, such as musicians, industrial workers and swimmers, the clinic offers custom ear protection and specialized earmolds to preserve hearing health.

Committed to accessibility, the practice maintains offices in key Wyoming communities with flexible hours and telehealth services and partners with charitable initiatives like Hearing the Call to ensure affordable care. This dedication underscores their belief that hearing health is essential to overall well‐being.