Cary Audiology Associates Champions Exceptional Health Care Through Personalized Hearing Solutions

CARY, NC - Cary Audiology Associates, a team of board-certified audiologists serving Cary and surrounding communities since 2006, proudly reaffirms its mission to deliver exceptional health care tailored to every patient's unique hearing needs. Throughout nearly two decades of compassionate service, the clinic has remained steadfast in its dedication to enhancing lives through advanced hearing solutions and unwavering patient support.

At the heart of Cary Audiology Associates is a team led by Dr. Susan W. Rawls, Au.D., whose more than 35 years of audiology experience is complemented by a deeply personal philosophy. She founded the clinic in 2006 to elevate patient care beyond standard medical settings, focusing on full-spectrum assessment and long-term rehabilitation. Working alongside audiologists Dr. Emily Ackley and Dr. Rebecca Vlk, the practice offers comprehensive audiology services and cutting-edge hearing aids, ensuring that each patient benefits from personalized, research-based treatment plans.

Cary Audiology Associates strives to make a positive impact by offering a full suite of services developed around the concept of hearing as a complex process from ear to brain. The practice utilizes functional hearing assessments, including Cognivue cognitive testing and real-ear measurements during hearing aid fittings, to guarantee precision, clarity, and comfort. Patients gain access to the latest hearing aids, including receiver‐in‐canal, behind‐the‐ear, in‐the‐ear, and invisible-in‐canal models, as well as assistive listening devices, tinnitus evaluations, and aural rehabilitation programs.

Understanding that hearing isn't just about volume, Cary Audiology Associates emphasizes clarity, connection, and communication. The experienced staff guides each patient through every step, starting from diagnostic hearing tests to selecting the right hearing aid, mastering real‐ear verification, training in hearing strategies, and providing ongoing support for maintenance and repairs.

Beyond clinical service, the clinic actively contributes to the community. They regularly visit retirement communities, support veterans through the VA and partner with Hearing The Call to bring hearing care to underserved populations worldwide.

Whether someone is seeking an initial hearing aid consultation, a checkup, or advanced audiology services, Cary Audiology Associates ensures best‐in‐class hearing healthcare, combining the skill of licensed audiologists and the finest hearing aids to foster improved hearing, quality of life and long-term brain health.