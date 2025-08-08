Strategic Growth Outlook: Navigating Opportunities In The Global Insulin Delivery Device Market

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global insulin delivery device market is experiencing transformative growth. Valued at USD 32.6 billion in 2024 , it is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2030 , expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% . This surge is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes-particularly Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) -as well as favorable reimbursement policies, advancing technologies, and an increasingly innovation-driven competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics: Diabetes Prevalence & Device Innovation Fuel Demand

As of 2024, the global prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes reached 9.15 million individuals , with nearly 503,000 new diagnoses annually . This demographic shift is a critical driver of demand for insulin delivery solutions-specifically pens, pumps, syringes, and smart injection devices .

Among these, insulin pumps are poised to see the fastest growth, propelled by:



Widespread adoption of Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion (CSII) .

Integration of digital health tools and automation. Rising clinical evidence supporting better glycemic control and quality of life outcomes.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, APAC Emerges

North America remains the largest market for insulin delivery devices. In 2024 alone, the US reported 38.5 million adults with diabetes , with a 15.7% prevalence rate . Key growth enablers in the region include:



Robust government initiatives promoting innovation.

Strong reimbursement infrastructure . High healthcare expenditure -USD 327.5 billion in the US for diabetes-related care alone.

However, Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a strategic growth frontier, supported by:



A large undiagnosed diabetic population.

Rising healthcare investments. Improved access to advanced diabetes care technologies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), and Eli Lilly and Company (US), among others.

Embecta Corp. (US):

Embecta Corp. was formed after a spin-off from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) in April 2022. It offers a variety of insulin delivery devices, including insulin pen needles and syringes, catering to the global insulin delivery devices market. The company operates in more than 100 countries worldwide and is the largest manufacturer of insulin syringes and pen needles. Annually, it produces approximately 6 billion pen needles and 1.5 billion syringes, underscoring its established leadership in injection-based delivery systems.

The company has strengthened its market position in the US by securing exclusive or dual-preferred brand status with three major Medicare Part D payers. The company is committed to innovation and collaboration with key industry partners. For example, in May 2023, it announced a partnership with Tidepool (US) to develop an automated insulin delivery (AID) system for individuals with type 2 diabetes. These initiatives solidify the company's strategic direction to advance medical technology and meet patient needs in the insulin delivery devices market.

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Novo Nordisk A/S operates through two primary business segments focused on therapeutic areas: Diabetes and Obesity Care and Rare Disease (formerly Biopharm). Within the Diabetes and Obesity Care segment, Novo Nordisk offers a comprehensive range of products, including various types of insulin, GLP-1 analogs, glucagon, oral antidiabetic medications, obesity treatments, and related delivery devices such as insulin pens and needles. The company also provides innovative diabetes care solutions, including intelligent insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance software. Insulin injection devices are a key part of this segment, enhancing the user experience.

Novo Nordisk has a significant global presence, with offices in 80 countries and products available in more than 170 markets. Its operations span North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Oceania, and the Asia Pacific. The company conducts research and development in five countries, operates production facilities in thirteen, and engages in commercial activities across 80 nations worldwide.

Novo Nordisk emphasizes innovation and portfolio optimization to strengthen its foothold in the insulin delivery devices market. It has launched insulin pens such as the NovoPen 6. Furthermore, the acquisition of BIOCORP Production SA (France) in June 2023 enhances Novo Nordisk's capabilities in connected drug delivery, advancing its focus on integrating smart insulin pens with digital health solutions for diabetes management. With established expertise in large-scale production and device development, the company optimizes its insulin delivery devices continuously.

