Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Recent Trends, Size, Share, Growth Outlook, Future Scope And Demand Driver To 2030

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Offering (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), Organization Size, End Users (Service Providers and Enterprises) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from USD 7.91 billion in 2025 to USD 21.67 billion by 2030. As organizations, especially major corporations and service providers, emphasize network transformation to support cloud-centric operations, performance-intensive apps, and hybrid work styles, the market is changing quickly. Companies are switching from inflexible MPLS-based systems to software-and appliance-based agile SD-WAN solutions in order to optimize costs, achieve centralized control, and dynamic traffic routing.

The growth of hybrid work, cloud-native operations, and regulatory pressure is transforming SD-WAN into a vital enabler of business continuity, real-time performance, and digital resilience. Modern SD-WAN platforms now integrate AI-driven traffic optimization, zero-trust policy enforcement, and full-stack observability, allowing enterprises to manage complex networks with precision and speed. DHL, for instance, deployed SD-WAN across over 3,000 sites globally, reducing application downtime by 35% and improving cross-border logistics coordination through intelligent traffic steering. In India, NTPC integrated SD-WAN with IoT-based systems at 12 thermal power plants to enable secure, real-time monitoring of energy output and emissions, cutting incident response times by over 40%.

In the BFSI sector, Axis Bank implemented a secure SD-WAN framework across 5,000+ branches, achieving 25% faster onboarding of new locations and enabling consistent policy enforcement for customer-facing applications. Additionally, more than 60% of enterprises using SD-WAN report measurable improvements in cloud application performance and operational visibility within the first year of deployment. These outcomes illustrate that SD-WAN is no longer just a network upgrade; it is becoming central to how enterprises drive uptime, scale securely, and meet compliance goals across distributed environments. As edge sites proliferate and workload distribution intensifies, the demand for integrated, intelligent SD-WAN frameworks is expected to grow rapidly.

Service offering segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Within the SD-WAN landscape, professional and managed services, including consulting, implementation, training, and support, are expected to register higher growth over the forecast period. This reflects the growing enterprise need for robust software and appliance-based solutions and for lifecycle support that ensures rapid, secure, and optimized deployments. A strong illustration of this shift is the collaboration between Deutsche Bank and Cisco, where Cisco's professional services enabled SD-WAN deployment across 500 branches, leading to a 40% reduction in rollout timelines and a more than 50% drop in post-deployment troubleshooting incidents. In another case, Ascension Health in the US partnered with Fortinet to integrate SD-WAN appliances across its hospital network.

With tailored training and on-site support, the health system achieved a 60% decrease in misconfiguration errors and a 45% improvement in SLA compliance within six months. This trend is reinforced by recent findings indicating that over 70% of enterprises identify internal skill gaps as a major barrier to SD-WAN adoption. As network complexity increases due to zero-trust mandates, cloud sprawl, and edge connectivity, organizations are prioritizing solutions that are bundled with expert-led professional and managed services, making the services segment critical to sustained growth and performance optimization in this market.

Large enterprises are expected to register a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are expected to witness a larger share in the SD-WAN market as they scale digital operations globally and demand unified, secure, and policy-driven networking. These enterprises often operate across numerous sites, requiring software and appliances integrated with professional services such as consulting, implementation, training, and ongoing managed support. Walmart, for example, partnered with HPE Aruba to deploy EdgeConnect SD-WAN appliances across 1,200 stores, leveraging a full suite of professional services. The initiative improved application performance by 50% during high-traffic retail periods and enabled centralized control over all network policies. Similarly, Toyota Motor Corporation implemented Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN across operations in 30 countries.

Cisco's consulting and implementation services were instrumental in reducing configuration lead times by 70% and achieving 95% policy uniformity across its global network. Supporting this, an internal 2025 enterprise network survey from Morgan Stanley indicated that more than 65% of large enterprises now rely on SD-WAN bundled with managed services to streamline multicloud access and enhance security posture. These cases demonstrate how SD-WAN, when combined with expert services, is becoming a strategic enabler for global enterprise resilience, compliance, and agility.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period

North America remains the largest regional market for SD-WAN, supported by its advanced cloud and networking infrastructure, a high concentration of technology-centric enterprises, and a mature ecosystem of managed service providers. Organizations are adopting SD-WAN solutions that integrate software, appliances, and professional services to meet complex compliance and operational needs. In March 2025, Bell Canada launched a managed SD-WAN service in partnership with Cisco using the Catalyst and Meraki platforms, delivering connectivity to more than 2,500 enterprise clients. Enterprises leveraging this offering reported a 55% reduction in internal project overhead and a 40% acceleration in service activation timelines.

Likewise, JPMorgan Chase implemented Fortinet's SD-WAN across over 4,000 U.S. branches, combining it with managed support services to uphold zero-trust policies and secure multicloud connections. This resulted in a 30% decrease in security incidents linked to misconfigurations. Market patterns also reveal that over 50% of North American enterprises prefer managed deployments in regulated industries such as finance and healthcare. This explains how the region's mature digital environment and readiness for secure, service-backed deployments are reinforcing its leadership in the global SD-WAN landscape.

Unique Features in the Software-defined Wide Area Network Market

SD‐WAN distinguishes itself by supporting multiple connection types-including MPLS, broadband, LTE, and 5G-and by dynamically selecting and load-balancing across these links. This boosts resiliency, performance, and cost efficiency.

A hallmark of SD‐WAN is its single-pane control interface, often simplifying configuration through centralized policy-driven orchestration, including zero-touch provisioning.

Integrating SD‐WAN with security components-such as firewalls, SWGs, ZTNA, and CASBs-is becoming standard. This convergence with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) enables consolidated networking and security across distributed environments.

Leading SD‐WAN solutions now leverage AI and ML capabilities for intelligent traffic routing, real-time monitoring, congestion prediction, and even self-healing capabilities for proactive network troubleshooting.

SD‐WAN's evolution includes deep integration with Network Function Virtualization (NFV), allowing deployment of virtual firewalls, WAN optimizers, and other services as software-streamlining scaling, reducing hardware dependency, and accelerating rollout.

Major Highlights of the Software-defined Wide Area Network Market

The SD-WAN market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by increasing enterprise demand for agile, cost-effective, and cloud-ready network solutions. Businesses are moving away from traditional MPLS-based architectures toward hybrid WANs powered by SD-WAN, fueling significant adoption across small, medium, and large enterprises.

The proliferation of cloud computing and SaaS applications has dramatically reshaped WAN traffic flows. As organizations migrate workloads to the cloud, SD-WAN offers the direct-to-cloud connectivity and application-aware routing needed for performance, security, and user experience-accelerating its uptake.

Security is a major market highlight, with a growing shift toward Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures. Organizations increasingly prefer SD-WAN solutions integrated with firewalls, secure web gateways, ZTNA, and CASBs, prompting vendors to offer converged networking + security platforms.

Vendors are integrating AI/ML capabilities into SD-WAN for enhanced analytics, predictive performance management, and self-healing networks. These innovations improve uptime and reduce operational complexity, appealing to enterprises with distributed and hybrid environments.

Many businesses are opting for Managed SD-WAN Services rather than deploying solutions in-house. This model reduces operational burden and ensures expert deployment, monitoring, and optimization-leading to strong growth in the managed services segment within the market.

Top Companies in the Software-defined Wide Area Network Market

The report profiles key players such as Cisco (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), and Tibco Software (US).

Cisco

In fiscal 2024, Cisco sharpened its SD-WAN focus as part of its broader Secure Hybrid Work strategy, tying in SD-WAN with its push into secure access service edge and full-stack observability. Its SD-WAN solution, built around the Catalyst 8000 appliances and Viptela software, sits within its Secure Agile Networks segment. This solution includes software and appliances and is bundled with managed and professional services such as consulting, implementation, training, and support.

Cisco has seen strong enterprise adoption across verticals. For instance, global pharmaceutical company Bayer deployed Cisco SD-WAN across over 700 sites worldwide to improve network agility, security, and application performance. Similarly, Japanese retailer UNIQLO implemented Cisco SD-WAN across its retail locations to gain real-time visibility into application usage and enforce centralized policies across geographies. These deployments demonstrate Cisco's emphasis on delivering connectivity and deep integration with cloud and security ecosystems. Additionally, with Cloud OnRamp, Cisco offers built-in integrations with leading IaaS platforms, enabling enterprises to extend secure access seamlessly into AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

HPE

HPE's SD-WAN portfolio, driven by its acquisition of Silver Peak, is a cornerstone of the Intelligent Edge business unit. In 2024, HPE aligned SD-WAN with its edge-to-cloud strategy, emphasizing automation, AI-based traffic optimization, and tight security integration. The company offers SD-WAN software and appliances under the Aruba EdgeConnect platform, supported by managed and professional services including consulting, implementation, and training and support.

Enterprises across sectors are using HPE's SD-WAN offerings to enable secure, high-performance access at the edge. For example, global logistics provider DB Schenker adopted Aruba EdgeConnect to reduce WAN costs while ensuring consistent application performance across distributed locations. In the manufacturing sector, automotive parts supplier Bosch deployed HPE SD-WAN to connect plants and logistics hubs, improving real-time collaboration between production systems and central IT. HPE is also targeting government and public sector organizations, positioning its SD-WAN solution as an enabler for secure remote operations and resilient infrastructure modernization.

Nokia

Nokia delivers advanced SD-WAN solutions through its Nuage Networks brand, offering cloud-native, policy-driven networking for enterprises and service providers. Its SD-WAN portfolio supports seamless hybrid WAN connectivity, application-aware routing, and secure multi-cloud access, helping customers accelerate digital transformation with carrier-grade performance, scalability, and automation.

Broadcom

Broadcom plays a vital role in the SD-WAN market primarily through its networking chipsets and software solutions, enabling high-performance, secure, and scalable SD-WAN infrastructure. Its acquisition of Symantec's enterprise security business also enhances its ability to integrate secure access and threat protection within SD-WAN environments, supporting OEMs and enterprise deployments worldwide.

Fortinet

Fortinet is a prominent SD-WAN vendor offering integrated networking and security through its FortiGate Secure SD-WAN solution. Known for its tightly coupled firewall and SD-WAN capabilities, Fortinet enables secure, high-performance connectivity across branch offices, data centers, and cloud services, all managed via a unified platform. It is widely adopted by enterprises seeking robust performance with advanced threat protection.