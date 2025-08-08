Nautical Ventures Joins Shaun Torrente Racing For The 2025 Offshore Super Stock Series

MENAFN - GetNews)



A new collaboration with one of racing's biggest names kicks off this weekend in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

FT LAUDERDALE, FL - August 8, 2025 - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-voltage electric marine propulsion and a multi-brand boat retailer with a strong dealership network across Florida, Nautical Ventures, your go-to people for fun on the water, is proud to announce its collaboration with Shaun Torrente Racing (STR) for the 2025 Offshore Super Stock Series-bringing championship racing energy into the heart of the Nautical Ventures community.

This exciting collaboration pairs Nautical Ventures with Shaun Torrente, a multiple UIM World Champion, XCAT World Champion, and one of the most respected names in offshore powerboat racing. As throttleman for STR, Torrente teams up with driver Matt Jamniczky aboard their custom STR Powerboat, carrying Nautical Ventures branding as they compete across the U.S. this season.

With nine locations across Florida and a lineup that includes everything from pontoons to tenders to electric boats, Nautical Ventures is all about delivering the best on-water experiences-whether you're relaxing with family or diving into performance. Since 2020, the company has sold and rigged over 1,900 Mercury outboards, helping customers make the most of their time on the water.

Shaun Torrente's connection to Nautical Ventures and parent company Vision Marine runs deep. He played a leading role in Vision Marine's historic 116 mph electric speed record at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, showcasing how innovation and adrenaline can go hand in hand.

"I'm excited to welcome Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures as part of the STR team," said Shaun Torrente. "This is more than a sponsorship-it's a strong collaboration rooted in real alignment and shared passion. We've already made history together once, and with the season heating up, I'm glad to have them onboard as we push for even more wins."

The 2025 Offshore Super Stock season continues this weekend at the Sheboygan, Wisconsin Grand Prix, running August 8-10. If you're a fan of power, precision, and high-performance boating, this is one race you won't want to miss.

About Nautical Ventures

At Nautical Ventures, we're the go-to people for fun on the water. With nine Florida locations and one of the widest selections of boats, tenders, electric vessels, outboards, and water toys in the U.S., we make it easy to find your dream boat-and everything you need to enjoy it. Whether you're cruising, fishing, exploring, or just relaxing, our team is here to help you get out there and make the most of every moment on the water.

More about Nautical Ventures promotion can be found at:

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion systems for the marine industry. The Company's flagship product, the E-Motion 180E, is a fully industrialized high-voltage electric outboard system for recreational boating, validated through partnerships with leading industry players.

With the recent acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group, Vision Marine has expanded its sales and service network on the East Coast of the United States. Through Nautical Ventures' multi-brand retail operations, Vision Marine now offers both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) boats and next-generation electric propulsion solutions, providing a full range of products to meet the current and evolving needs of recreational boaters.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include Vision Marine's plans for commercial deployment, expansion of sales and service capabilities, and market adoption of its electric propulsion systems. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, integrate new operations, and drive market adoption. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact: Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (303) 919‐2913,