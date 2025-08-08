Ensuring Safety And Performance: EV Battery TIC Market On The Rise BIS Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



"This comprehensive 242 - page report on the Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market (2024–2034) features 160 data tables and 49 figures, offering in-depth analysis across applications, product types, and regions. Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market"As the global shift toward sustainable mobility accelerates, electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the transportation ecosystem.

EV battery testing and certification processes validate the reliability, durability, and safety of battery packs under various operating and environmental conditions. Given the high energy density and complex chemistry of modern battery technologies, rigorous testing and certification have become essential to ensure compliance with safety standards, regulatory requirements, and consumer expectations.

According to BIS Research, the EV battery testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at approximately $2,765.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.95%, reaching around $13,239.4 million by 2034.

What is the Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification

The EV battery testing, inspection, and certification market is pivotal for ensuring the safe adoption and deployment of electric vehicles globally. It involves various stages of testing, inspection methodologies, and certification compliance standards that help maintain battery efficiency, safety, and longevity.

What is the Role of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) in the EV Battery Ecosystem?

EV batteries are subjected to intense operational conditions, including varying temperatures, mechanical stresses, and charging cycles. A malfunction can lead to severe safety hazards such as fires or explosions.

Battery Testing involves evaluating performance, endurance, thermal behavior, charge-discharge cycles, and safety features. Inspection includes visual and technical assessments during manufacturing and assembly, while Certification ensures compliance with international safety and performance standards such as UL, IEC, ISO, and SAE.

What are the Key Trends influencing the EV Battery Testing Inspection and Certification Market



Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Battery Testing

Emergence of Wireless and Automated Testing Systems

Blockchain Integration for Transparent Certification

Advanced Material Testing for Next-Generation Batteries Testing of Second-Life Batteries and Recycling Applications

Why EV Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Matter

Electric vehicle batteries are complex systems with intricate chemistries and sophisticated electronics. They are subject to a wide range of stresses-from high temperatures and high-voltage charging cycles to physical impacts and long-term degradation. Without rigorous TIC processes, these systems may pose significant risks including thermal runaway, fire hazards, or performance failures.

TIC services ensure that EV batteries:

Comply with national and international safety regulations (e.g., UNECE R100, ISO 6469, UL 2580)

Meet environmental and performance benchmarks

Function reliably across different climates and usage condition

How is the Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Segmented?

1 By Vehicle Type

Passenger VehiclesCommercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles to Lead the Market

2 By Stage Type

Pre-Production TestingPost-Production Testing

Pre-production Testing to Dominate the Market

3 Segmentation 3: by Battery Type

Lithium-IonLead AcidOthers

Lithium-Ion Battery Testing to Dominate the Market

Segmentation 4: By Service Type

On-Premises

Cloud

On-Premises Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification to Lead the Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market (by Deployment)

Segmentation 5: By Sourcing Type

.In-House

.Outsourced

Outsourced Battery Testing Services to Grow at a Higher CAGR

Request a Detailed Sample on the Electric Vehicle Battery Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market!

Demand Drivers

Rising electric car sales accelerating demand for reliable and certified batteries

Growing emphasis on safety standards for EV Batteries

Research Methodology

Primary Research

The primary sources involve industry experts from the EV battery testing, inspection, and certification market and various stakeholders in the ecosystem.

The key data points taken from primary sources include

Validation and triangulation of all the numbers and graphs

Validation of reports segmentation and key qualitative findings

Understanding the competitive landscape

Validation of the numbers of various markets for market type

Percentage split of individual markets for geographical analysis

Secondary Research

Secondary research was done to obtain crucial information about the industry's value chain, revenue models, the market's monetary chain, the total pool of key players, and the current and potential use cases and applications.

The key data points taken from secondary research included

Segmentations and percentage shares

Data for market value

Key industry trends of the top players of the market

Qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation

Quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations

Get Detailed Insights on Automotive Mobility Market

Key Players



DEKRA SE

TÜV SÜD

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Applus

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc

UL LLC Eurofins Scientific

And many others

Conclusion

Electric vehicle batteries represent the backbone of the green mobility revolution. By ensuring safety, quality, and compliance, Testing, Inspection, and Certification services are instrumental in powering a future that is not just electric-but also secure, sustainable, and smart. As EV adoption rises, so does the importance of a strong TIC framework providing the assurance the world needs to confidently embrace electric mobility.

About BIS Research

BIS Research is a global market intelligence firm delivering insights on emerging technologies and high-growth industries. We help businesses stay ahead with in-depth reports, custom researc , and go-to-market strategie tailored to your goals.

Explore our Custom Research and Go-To-Market Strategy services.