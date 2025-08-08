Supercars Market To Reach USD 26.35 Billion By 2030 At 6.57 % CAGR Asia-Pacific Leads Growth, Europe Remains Largest Market Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Supercars Market by Mordor Intelligence, the supercars market size is estimated at USD 19.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 26.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.57 % over the forecast period.

The supercars market represents a niche yet highly influential segment of the global automotive industry, focusing on high-performance, luxury sports cars that combine cutting-edge engineering with distinctive design. These vehicles are typically produced in limited numbers, appealing to affluent buyers seeking exclusivity, status, and exceptional driving experiences.

Key Market Trends

Growing Interest from New Wealth Sources – The rise of tech entrepreneurs and crypto millionaires is expanding the customer base, with many viewings limited-edition supercars as investment assets.

Dominance of Internal-Combustion Engines – Petrol-powered supercars remain the top choice, accounting for over 70% of the market share due to their heritage and performance feel.

Rising Demand for Electrified Models – Battery-electric supercars are gaining traction, driven by environmental regulations and brand diversification strategies.

Shift Toward Convertibles – Although non-convertibles lead the market, convertibles are registering faster growth as buyers seek more experiential driving.

Emergence of Alternative Ownership Models – Leasing and subscription services are growing in popularity, especially among younger high-net-worth individuals.

Supercars Market Segmentation

By Type

Convertible – Open-top supercars designed for an immersive driving experience, appealing to buyers seeking style and exclusivity.

Non-convertible – Fixed-roof supercars offering greater rigidity and often higher performance benchmarks.

By Propulsion Type

IC Engine – Traditional petrol-powered models known for high performance, engine sound, and heritage appeal.

Electric – Battery-powered supercars deliver instant torque and grow as brands expand into sustainable performance.

Hybrid – Combining combustion engines with electric motors to balance performance with improved efficiency.

By Payment Type

Cash Payment – Direct full-payment purchases, common among ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

Financing / Loan – Bank or dealer-assisted payment plans allowing staged ownership costs.

Leasing / Subscription – Flexible usage models offering access without full ownership commitment.

By Sales Channel

Dealership – Traditional retail outlets offering personalized buying experiences and after-sales support.

Direct-to-Consumer – Manufacturer-led sales without intermediaries, often through exclusive brand stores.

Online Configurator – Digital platforms allowing customers to design and purchase vehicles remotely.

By Geography

North America – Mature market with strong demand in the United States and Canada.

South America – Smaller market size but growing interest in luxury performance cars in affluent urban regions.

Europe – The largest regional market, home to many of the world's most iconic supercar manufacturers and a strong base of affluent buyers.

Asia-Pacific – The fastest-growing region, driven by rising disposable incomes, expanding luxury car culture, and growing high-net-worth populations.

Middle East and Africa – A niche but lucrative market, particularly in Gulf countries where luxury car ownership is a significant status symbol.

Supercars Industry Leaders

Ferrari SpA – An Italian luxury sports car manufacturer renowned for its racing heritage, performance engineering, and exclusive model lineup, producing some of the world's most collectible supercars.

Automobili Lamborghini SpA – Known for bold styling and high-performance vehicles, this Italian brand offers both V10 and V12 supercars with a focus on extreme design and driving dynamics.

Porsche AG – A German automaker combining precision engineering with versatility, producing supercars like the 911 Turbo and hybrid-powered 918 Spyder alongside a strong motorsport legacy.

McLaren Group – A British high-performance carmaker specializing in lightweight, aerodynamically advanced supercars, often inspired by Formula 1 technology.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc – A British luxury sports car brand recognized for its elegant design, handcrafted interiors, and models such as the Vantage and DBS Superleggera.

Conclusion

The global supercars market is set for steady expansion, fueled by strong demand from both traditional automotive enthusiasts and a new generation of wealthy buyers. While internal-combustion models continue to dominate due to their performance heritage and emotional appeal, electrified and hybrid supercars are steadily carving out a place in the market. Flexible ownership options like leasing and direct-to-consumer sales are broadening access, while Asia-Pacific's rapid growth signals a shifting geographic balance alongside Europe's established leadership. Overall, the market's outlook remains positive, with exclusivity, performance, and evolving consumer preferences shaping its future trajectory.

