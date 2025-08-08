Rachel Strauss,“PBM Princess,” To Speak At Self Fund Summit On The GLP-1 Drug Tsunami And PBM Cost Strategies

The Self Fund Summit, the Midwest's premier gathering for healthcare disruptors and forward-thinking benefit leaders, has announced that Rachel Strauss, Founder and CEO of PBM Princess, LLC, will be a featured speaker at this year's event held August 13–14, 2025 at the 3rd Street Market in Milwaukee.

Strauss will take the stage on August 13 at 11:00 a.m. with a highly anticipated session: “Navigating the GLP-1 Tsunami and Other PBM Issues: Cost Control in a Blockbuster Drug Era.”

Known for her unfiltered insights, industry expertise, and flair for breaking down pharmacy benefit complexity into digestible truths, Strauss will dive deep into the rise of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy-an issue impacting nearly every employer health plan in 2025.

“We chose Rachel because she doesn't just 'talk PBM'-she translates it into action,” said Jonathan Baran, CEO of Self Fund Health.“Her message is raw, real, and exactly what employers and brokers need to hear right now. She brings the receipts-and the sass-and we love that about her.”

As one of the only national voices demystifying the opaque world of pharmacy benefits for employers, Strauss will explore:



Why GLP-1s are more than a fad-and how they're redefining plan strategy

What most PBMs aren't telling clients (and what to ask instead)

Practical, proactive cost-control tactics in a high-stakes drug market How to survive and thrive in the era of blockbuster spend

The Self Fund Summit expects over 200 attendees, including brokers, employers, providers, and benefit leaders committed to challenging the traditional health insurance model.

Strauss joins a powerhouse lineup of speakers including Madeline Smith (MADDRS), Nikhil Krishnan (Out-Of-Pocket), and Preston Alexander (Forward Slash / Health), all sharing strategies to rebuild healthcare from the ground up.

For more information or to register, visit:

About Rachel Strauss:

Rachel Strauss is the CEO of PBM Princess, LLC, a healthcare consulting firm on a mission to build an ecosystem of clients aligned around three core goals: making healthcare more affordable, accessible, and collaborative. Her work brings together startups, strategies, and partners to meet the needs of the payer side, helping the right innovations get in front of the right decision-makers.

With over two decades of experience in health insurance and pharmacy benefit management, Rachel is a master of Go-To-Market strategy-known for helping companies refine their message, position their product, and build traction with payers and partners. She is also widely regarded as a subject matter expert in pharmacy benefits and the self-funded ecosystem, bringing deep insight and clarity to even the most complex corners of healthcare.

As employee #11 at EHIM, Inc. (today, Powered by ProCARE RX), she helped transform a regional PBM into one of the top 20 in the country. A nationally awarded top sales executive for over a decade, she later led strategic development and partnerships with her signature superpower: building thoughtful, results-driven connections.