Namma Yatri Awards Scholarships To Children Of Auto And Cab Drivers In Chennai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, August 8, 2025: At a heartfelt event in Chennai today, Namma Yatri brought together drivers, students, and their families to celebrate the second edition of its Rising Stars scholarship program. A total of 15 students, all children of auto and cab drivers on the Namma Yatri platform, were awarded scholarships of ₹15,000 each- a small push to help them take the next step in their educational journey after completing Class 10 or 12.
The event reflected Namma Yatri's commitment to going beyond rides, by investing in the long-term aspirations of driver families. Dr. T. Prabhushankar, IAS, Managing Director of MTC, joined the gathering and personally handed over the scholarships. He spent time interacting with the students and their families, offering words of encouragement that left many feeling seen, supported, and motivated for the road ahead.
The Namma Yatri Rising Stars initiative was launched in 2024 to support students from driver families who often face financial pressure when it comes to higher education. The scholarships are a way to recognise not only academic performance but the persistence and ambition that these young people show, often in tough circumstances. Among this year's recipients was Yukesh J, a Class 12 student from Chennai, who scored 586/600 in his board exams. Others shared their dreams of becoming doctors, engineers, civil servants- all powered by their families' hard work and a little help along the way.
Magizan Selvan, Co-founder of Namma Yatri, said, "Namma Yatri Rising Stars is very close to our hearts. It's not just about the scholarship. It's about telling every driver family that your child's dreams matter. Our platform is built on the belief that drivers are not just part of the transport system, but part of the city's social fabric. Helping their children go one step further is our way of giving back."
The Chennai event builds on the success of last year's ceremonies in both Chennai and Bengaluru, where students who overcame significant financial constraints were recognized including some who went on to secure admission into premier institutions such as IIT.
The scholarship program is part of Namma Yatri's broader people-first model. Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms, Namma Yatri operates on a zero-commission basis, ensuring that drivers retain 100% of their earnings. The company also runs programs such as Mahila Shakti for empowering women drivers, offers financial education, and connects drivers with relevant government welfare schemes.
Looking ahead, Namma Yatri plans to expand the Rising Stars program to more cities and scale its reach through partnerships with government bodies, non-profits, and corporate CSR initiatives. The goal is to ensure that children from driver families have every opportunity to pursue higher education and realise their full potential without being held back by financial barriers.
About Moving Tech Innovations (Namma Yatri):
Namma Yatri and its family of open mobility apps, part of Moving Tech Innovations Pvt Ltd, is India's first open mobility platform developed by Juspay Technologies. Built on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), it empowers drivers by eliminating intermediaries and enabling fair, transparent access to urban transport. The platform allows drivers to offer safe, affordable, and convenient services directly to citizens - across autos, taxis, and public transport modes like buses and metro. With a community-first approach, it continues to expand across cities, building towards the vision of the Linux for Mobility - an open, community-led, AI-powered tech infrastruct
