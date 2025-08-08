Turkish Health Team Performs First Kidney Transplant In Burkina Faso With Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Support
With the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the first kidney transplant in Burkina Faso was successfully performed, marking a milestone in the country's medical history and setting an example for health diplomacy in West Africa.
Organized in collaboration with the Turkish Society of Intensive Care and the Turkish Transplant Foundation (TONV), and supported by TİKA, the program included both training and practical applications in the field of healthcare.
As part of the initiative in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, more than 200 Burkinabé doctors and healthcare professionals received a two-day“Basic Intensive Care Training” conducted by expert physicians from Türkiye. The program was recognized as one of the most comprehensive intensive care training sessions ever held in Africa.
A highlight of the visit was the country's first kidney transplant, carried out under the leadership of the Turkish medical team.
During their stay, the Turkish delegation also met with the Minister of Health of Burkina Faso and other senior officials to explore further opportunities for cooperation in healthcare.
President Traoré receives Turkish health delegation
Another key moment of the visit was the audience at the Presidential Palace, where Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré welcomed the Turkish health delegation. President Traoré expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's expertise in healthcare and stated his wish for Türkiye to become his country's principal partner in this field.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).
