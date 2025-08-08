403
UK Urges Israel To Reconsider Decision To Escalate Onslaught On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized as "wrong" Israeli government's decision on Friday to further escalate its offensive in Gaza Strip.
"We urge it (Israel) to reconsider immediately," he said in a Downing Street statement.
"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed," he cautioned.
"Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.
"What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution," Starmer affirmed.
"Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis.
"But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes.
"Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction," he added. (end)
