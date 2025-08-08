Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hamas Offers To Release All Hostages In Exchange For Ceasefire


2025-08-08 03:08:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirmed on Friday its readiness to conclude a comprehensive deal to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
In a statement the movement said, "We have offered all flexibility through the Egyptian-Qatari mediation to ensure the success of the ceasefire negotiations."
However, Hamas also warned the Israeli occupation that reoccupying Gaza City will not be a walk in the park, but a very costly adventure.
"Our people and their resistance are resilient to defeat or surrender, and plans and delusions of the Israeli occupation prime minister will fail," it added. (end)
