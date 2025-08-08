Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti Students Bag 4 Medals At 10TH Arab Chemistry Olympiad

Kuwaiti Students Bag 4 Medals At 10TH Arab Chemistry Olympiad


2025-08-08 03:08:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti students won a silver medal and three bronze at the ongoing 10TH Arab Chemistry Olympiad, being hosted in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.
The championship, due to conclude tomorrow, Saturday, gathered representatives of 11 Arab countries, said Haifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of chemistry at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education.
Ali Behbehani, grade 12 from the Academy Of Giftedness, won the bronze medal, she said in statements to KUNA.
The three bronze medalists are Hala Al-Rashidi, grade 11 from Al-Rawdha High School; Zahraa Al-Haddad, grade 10 from Tolaitelah High School, and Ibrahim Al-Rashidi, grade 11 from Mohammad Najm High School.
Al-Adwani attributed the achievement of the Kuwaiti students to the continuous efforts of the ministry to foster the skills of talented students.
The Ministry is keen on ensuring eminent performance of students at regional and international contests, she added. (end)
amn


MENAFN08082025000071011013ID1109904705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search