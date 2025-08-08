403
Kuwaiti Students Bag 4 Medals At 10TH Arab Chemistry Olympiad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti students won a silver medal and three bronze at the ongoing 10TH Arab Chemistry Olympiad, being hosted in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.
The championship, due to conclude tomorrow, Saturday, gathered representatives of 11 Arab countries, said Haifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of chemistry at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education.
Ali Behbehani, grade 12 from the Academy Of Giftedness, won the bronze medal, she said in statements to KUNA.
The three bronze medalists are Hala Al-Rashidi, grade 11 from Al-Rawdha High School; Zahraa Al-Haddad, grade 10 from Tolaitelah High School, and Ibrahim Al-Rashidi, grade 11 from Mohammad Najm High School.
Al-Adwani attributed the achievement of the Kuwaiti students to the continuous efforts of the ministry to foster the skills of talented students.
The Ministry is keen on ensuring eminent performance of students at regional and international contests, she added. (end)
