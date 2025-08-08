403
China Welcomes Russian-US Talks On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country was glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contacts to promote a political settlement to the Ukraine crisis.
China will remain consistent in its position on the Ukraine crisis and continue to promote peace talks no matter how the situation evolves, Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
For his part, Putin briefed Xi on Russia's views on the current situation of the Ukraine crisis and the recent contact and communication between Russia and the United States.
Russia highly appreciates the constructive role China has been playing in the political settlement of the crisis, he said, adding that the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China will not change under any circumstances.
Putin affirmed that Russia stands ready to maintain close communication with China, according to Xinhua report.
The two leaders spoke highly of the high-level political mutual trust and strategic coordination between China and Russia, and agreed to work together to promote a greater development of China-Russia relations.
They vowed to make concerted efforts in preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin city, north China, to make it a summit of friendship and unity, and promote the SCO development. (end)
