URJ, CCAR, And ACC Statement On Israel's Expansion Of The War Against Hamas

Before his death, Moses implored our people:

וּבָֽחַרְתָּ֙ בַּחַיִּ֔ים לְמַ֥עַן תִּֽחְיֶ֖ה אַתָּ֥ה וְזַרְעֶֽךָ׃

"Choose life, that you and your offspring may live."

Deuteronomy 30:19

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as the State of Israel is faced with difficult choices in its long and deadly war against Hamas, we implore Israel to choose life for our hostages, our soldiers, and innocent civilians in Gaza by ending - not extending - this war.

We are deeply distressed that Israel's security cabinet approved Prime Minister Netanyahu's plan to extend Israeli control over the Gaza Strip. As Jews who believe in an Israel that aspires to be both safe and ethical, we are galvanized by the position of a growing array of Israeli military, intelligence, and political leaders and experts, as well as the clear majority of Israeli public, who warn that the Israeli government's plan to further occupy Gaza would be a military, political, and humanitarian calamity. In the past nearly two years, many thousands of people in Israel and Gaza have already been killed, maimed, and displaced. In Israel and the U.S., leading voices such as the Jerusalem Post's editorial board and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, who referred to a potential re-occupation as a "colossal mistake," agree that an expanded occupation of Gaza is not in Israel's long-term interests. Former Ambassador Daniel Kurtzer and Middle East analyst Aaron David Miller have referred to re-occupation as "a trap" for Israel. Just days ago, more than 500 prominent Israelis – former leaders of the Mossad, Shin Bet, police, IDF, and others – sent a letter calling for an end to the war, not its expansion. Reports indicate the head of the IDF, Eyal Zamir, threatened to resign over plans to re-occupy Gaza at one point. We do not take comfort in the fact that the plan approved last night is limited to action related to Gaza City with its significant population size and where hostages are believed to be held. We fear plans to occupy Gaza City are but the first step in the expansion so many have warned against.

Instead of striving to bring the war to an end and return our hostages home safely or for proper burial, the war's expansion will likely be a death sentence for our hostages. It will likely cause more deaths and injury to our IDF soldiers, who are already struggling physically and mentally, and to civilians trapped in Gaza. It will likely mean more economic challenges and disunion within Israel, more division among world Jewry, and more isolation of Israel on the international stage. PM Netanyahu's assurance that this is only a temporary measure is hard to believe, given the war's continuation over the past 22 months and the quagmires of previous military occupations by Israel in south Lebanon, and by other nations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam – all of which began with similar assurances – which only resulted in increasingly deadly and deteriorating conditions years later. The Israeli government has yet to offer an exit strategy or plans for "the day after."

Israel has become, and remains, a powerful nation thanks, in part, to the support of allies around the world. But the length and horrors of this war thus far means that military and other forms of support from longtime allies may be less forthcoming in the future. The current occupation of part of Gaza already risks Israel's security and international reputation, and longtime allies of Israel are this morning reacting negatively to the cabinet's approved plan.

There is no question that Hamas bears the responsibility for this war, for the conditions in Gaza right now, for failing to put down its arms, for its refusal to release the hostages, and for resisting improved conditions for its people. However, Israel has the ability and responsibility to prioritize its own people and values by recognizing that now is the time to end this war, bring the hostages home, and create a coalition of Arab nations with the U.S. and other allies to rebuild Gaza and shape a better tomorrow for all.

Union for Reform Judaism

Shelley Niceley Groff (she/her)

North American Board Chair

Rabbi Rick Jacobs (he/him)

President

Central Conference of American Rabbis

Rabbi David A. Lyon (he/him)

President

Rabbi Hara Person (she/her)

Chief Executive Officer

American Conference of Cantors

Cantor Josh Breitzer (he/him)

President

Rachel Roth (she/her)

Chief Operating Officer

SOURCE Union For Reform Judaism

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED