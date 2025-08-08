Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results For Its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.33 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $14 million of investments and received $10 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $340 million at fair value. On July 2, 2025, we declared our 2025 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.38 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 10%."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding) ‌















Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.65 $0.33

$3.86 $0.46 Net realized gain on investments

0.07 0.01

- - Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings

1.04 0.09

(0.41) (0.05) Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation

(appreciation) on investments

(0.02) -

(0.04) - Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.74 $0.43

$3.41 $0.41 Distributions

(3.93) (0.36)

(4.08) (0.49) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

- -

- 0.01 Net asset value

$170.17 $15.29

$142.60 $15.19 Weighted average shares outstanding



10,935,215



8,310,559













(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)







‌











As of

As of



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Investments at fair value

$340.4

$300.7 Total assets

$345.8

$304.8 Net assets

$170.2

$162.4 Shares outstanding

11,127,069

10,715,095 Net asset value per share

$15.29

$15.16 ‌











Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 New investments

$14.4

$41.6 Repayments of investments

(10.2)

(3.7) Net activity

$4.2

$37.9 ‌











As of

As of



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Number of portfolio company investments

67

59 Number of debt investments

63

55 ‌







Weight average yield of debt and other income producing

investments(2)







Cash

10.0 %

10.2 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.2 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

10.6 %

10.8 % ‌







Weighted average yield on total investments(3)







Cash

9.6 %

9.8 % PIK

0.2 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

10.1 %

10.3 %













(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $8.7 million and $6.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $5.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.2 million and $0.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively; capital gains incentive fees (reversals) of $0.1 million and less than ($0.01) million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.2 million and $2.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.4 million and $0.8 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $5.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $3.6 million and $3.9 million, or $0.33 and $0.46 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 10,935,215 and 8,310,559, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.0 million and ($0.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.7 million and $3.4 million, or $0.43 and $0.41 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 10,935,215 and 8,310,559, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility" and together with the Commitment Facility and SPV Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $195.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $123.1 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for the SPV Facility by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time. The SPV Facility provides for $50.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold 254,910 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.22 per share for aggregate proceeds of $3.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, 22,609 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended June 30, 2025. On April 3, 2025, the Company purchased approximately 22,609 shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the applicable tender offer, at a price equal to $15.16 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.3 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.36 per share and $0.50, respectively (million and $3.9 million and $4.1 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 8, 2025

TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings

LLC*

Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical

and industrial services

$ 1,406,080

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 30, 2025

Gourmet Specialty Foods, LLC

Provider of ready-to-cook value-added proteins to

grocery retailers

$ 1,679,781

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,119,854

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,341,001

Revolver Commitment















$ 138,021

Equity Add-On Investment

May 5, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 7,833

Equity Add-On Investment

May 21, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc. *

Provider of temporary professional staffing of

medical services professionals, external peer review,

consulting and physician leadership solutions

$ 148,167

Equity Add-On Investment

May 30, 2025

WER Holdings, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping

services

$ 173,605

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 962,586

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment New Investment

June 3, 2025

International Cybernetics Company,

LP

Provider of road condition assessment services and

equipment

$ 3,099,188

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,324,391

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,486,393

Revolver Commitment















$ 86,375

Equity Add-On Investment

June 4, 2025

Eskola LLC*

Provider of commercial re-roofing services

$ 31,584

Equity New Investment

June 6, 2025

Solid Surface Care Holdings, Inc.

National commercial surface care and restoration

company

$ 2,239,708

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,299,062

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,341,001

Revolver Commitment















$ 220,491

Equity







* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 8, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

July 1, 2025

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provides IT modernization services for federal

customers

$ 228,049

Equity Add-On Investment

July 28, 2025

Equine Network, LLC*

Hosts competitions and provides services for the

U.S. equine industry

$ 1,406,080

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

July 31, 2025

The Millennium Alliance, LLC

Facilitator of peer-to-peer events connecting

companies with technology solution providers

$ 5,280,193

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,341,001

Revolver Commitment















$ 294,275

Equity New Investment

July 31, 2025

Project EC**

Provider of homecare services

$ 3,485,935

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,697,074

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,259,737

Revolver Commitment















$ 740,592

Equity Add-On Investment

August 5, 2025

MedLearning Group, LLC*

Provider of continuing medical education services

$ 4,232,194

Senior Secured – First Lien













* Existing portfolio company ** The name of this portfolio company is not disclosed at this time due to confidentiality restrictions. The name of this portfolio company will be disclosed in the Company's quarterly report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Credit Facilities

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of August 8, 2025 was $145.1 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On July 2, 2025, the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July 2025, August 2025, and September 2025 as follows:





Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 7/2/2025

7/7/2025

7/31/2025

$ 0.1266 7/2/2025

8/1/2025

8/29/2025

$ 0.1266 7/2/2025

9/2/2025

9/30/2025

$ 0.1266

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2025, the Company sold 33,859 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.29 per share for aggregate proceeds of $0.5 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

On July 23, 2025, 141,271 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the applicable tender offer, at a price equal to $15.29 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.2 million.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC ‌ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ‌



June 30, 2025









(unaudited)

December 31, 2024 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$335,175,538 and $297,791,269, respectively)

$ 340,357,403

$ 300,732,065 Cash and cash equivalents



3,656,962



2,144,116 Other receivable



-



4,340 Interest receivable



1,434,949



1,367,849 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



43,764



161,473 Deferred offering costs



91,083



127,983 Related party receivable



-



2,004 Prepaid expenses



75,871



164,350 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



140,531



86,896 Total Assets

$ 345,800,563

$ 304,791,076 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 171,454,697

$ 138,692,860 Unearned revenue



1,168,481



921,629 Management fees payable



797,402



648,149 Income incentive fee payable



488,340



452,186 Capital gains incentive fee payable



578,962



306,229 Interest payable



621,719



613,821 Administrative services payable



131,093



109,027 Income tax payable



39,534



51,427 Deferred tax liability



221,189



259,455 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



133,669



348,413 Total Liabilities

$ 175,635,086

$ 142,403,196 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 170,165,477

$ 162,387,880 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 11,127,069 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 111,271

$ 107,151 Paid-in capital



165,767,878



159,483,435 Total distributable earnings



4,286,328



2,797,294 Net Assets

$ 170,165,477

$ 162,387,880 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 345,800,563

$ 304,791,076 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.29

$ 15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC ‌ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ‌



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income

$ 8,539,390

$ 6,844,595

$ 16,442,548

$ 13,153,976 Other income



199,844



86,125



347,545



195,721 Total Investment Income

$ 8,739,234

$ 6,930,720

$ 16,790,093

$ 13,349,697 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 1,196,103

$ 800,653

$ 2,231,932

$ 1,601,307 Income incentive fees



625,799



642,470



1,204,114



1,240,871 Capital gains incentive fee (reversal)



109,594



(7,817)



272,733



30,074 Professional fees



201,789



128,021



381,838



324,932 Amortization of deferred offering costs



63,147



48,654



132,981



95,382 Administrative services expenses



158,184



122,272



301,183



244,049 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



80,000



80,000 Insurance expense



22,126



20,197



44,010



40,393 Valuation fees



3,904



1,559



42,609



28,718 Interest expense and other fees



3,241,210



2,278,332



6,257,771



4,388,451 Income tax expense



14,758



7,685



17,107



29,274 Other general and administrative expenses



68,485



77,912



145,355



120,845 Total Operating Expenses

$ 5,745,099

$ 4,159,938

$ 11,111,633

$ 8,224,296 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)

$ (651,064)

$ (1,091,852)

$ (1,273,490)

$ (2,289,748) Net Operating Expenses

$ 5,094,035

$ 3,068,086

$ 9,838,143

$ 5,934,548 Net Investment Income

$ 3,645,199

$ 3,862,634

$ 6,951,950

$ 7,415,149 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 67,495

$ -

$ 67,495

$ - Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 4,798

$ 6,403



6,419



14,845 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-

controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,024,545



(417,099)



2,205,337



(83,638) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign

currency translations



22,698



(4,288)



35,732



(13,169) (Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on

investments



(23,593)



(42,087)



38,266



3,798 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 4,741,142

$ 3,405,563

$ 9,305,199

$ 7,336,985 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.33

$ 0.46

$ 0.64

$ 0.95 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.43

$ 0.41

$ 0.86

$ 0.94 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Outstanding – basic and diluted



10,935,215



8,310,559



10,851,870



7,768,883 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.49

$ 0.72

$ 0.99

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC ‌ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited) ‌‌



Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,552,515



3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



8,442



8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

-



-



-



333,461



333,461 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(8,881)



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

-



-



-



45,885



45,885 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902



2,559



3,901,680



-



3,904,239 Balances at March 31, 2024

7,358,038

$ 73,580

$ 108,711,728

$ 3,462,013

$ 112,247,321 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,862,634



3,862,634 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



6,403



6,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

-



-



-



(417,099)



(417,099) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(4,288)



(4,288) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



(42,087)



(42,087) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(4,075,936)



(4,075,936) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613



-



31,055,938 Balances at June 30, 2024

9,390,537

$ 93,905

$ 139,747,341

$ 2,791,640

$ 142,632,886 ‌



























Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$ 107,151

$ 159,483,435

$ 2,797,294

$ 162,387,880 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,306,751



3,306,751 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



1,621



1,621 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

-



-



-



1,180,792



1,180,792 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



13,034



13,034 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



61,859



61,859 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,881,841)



(3,881,841) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

158,226



1,582



2,406,248



-



2,407,830 Balances at March 31, 2025

10,873,321

$ 108,733

$ 161,889,683

$ 3,479,510

$ 165,477,926 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,645,199



3,645,199 Net realized gain on investments

-



-



-



67,495



67,495 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



4,798



4,798 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

-



-



-



1,024,545



1,024,545 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



22,698



22,698 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



(23,593)



(23,593) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,934,324)



(3,934,324) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

276,357



2,764



4,220,720



-



4,223,484 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(22,609)



(226)



(342,525)



-



(342,751) Balances at June 30, 2025

11,127,069

$ 111,271

$ 165,767,878

$ 4,286,328

$ 170,165,477

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC ‌ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) ‌

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 9,305,199

$ 7,336,985 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Purchases of investments

(51,138,817)



(58,123,495) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

14,439,508



13,029,056 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(2,205,337)



83,638 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations

(35,732)



13,169 Increase in investments due to PIK

(197,732)



(333,142) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(473,368)



(299,811) Deferred tax benefit

(38,266)



(3,799) Amortization of loan structure fees

267,785



188,217 Amortization of deferred offering costs

132,981



95,382 Net realized gain on investments

(67,495)



- Changes in other assets and liabilities









Increase in interest receivable

(67,100)



(422,888) Decrease (increase) in other receivable

4,340



(123,392) Decrease in related party receivable

2,004



48,789 Decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

117,709



49,497 Decrease in prepaid expenses

88,479



42,526 Increase in administrative services payable

22,066



6,585 Increase (decrease) in interest payable

7,898



(32,557) Increase in income management fees payable

149,253



- Increase in income incentive fees payable

36,154



6,057 Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

272,733



30,074 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

246,852



(96,169) Decrease in income tax payable

(11,893)



(130,720) (Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(214,744)



12,958 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (29,357,523)

$ (38,623,040) Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 6,631,314

$ 34,960,177 Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(96,081)



(128,350) Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(342,751)



- Stockholder distributions paid

(7,816,165)



(11,237,366) Borrowings under Credit Facilities

50,700,000



67,100,000 Repayments of Credit Facilities

(18,050,000)



(52,100,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(155,948)



- Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 30,870,369

$ 38,594,461 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,512,846

$ (28,579) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

2,144,116



593,685 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 3,656,962

$ 565,106 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities









Cash paid for interest expense $ 5,982,088

$ 4,232,791 Income and excise tax paid

29,000



159,994 Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

1,185,787



780,177 Decrease in dividends payable

-



(3,551,068)

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

