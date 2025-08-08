Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results For Its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025


2025-08-08 03:01:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.33 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $14 million of investments and received $10 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $340 million at fair value. On July 2, 2025, we declared our 2025 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.38 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 10%."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)









Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$3.65

$0.33

$3.86

$0.46

Net realized gain on investments

0.07

0.01

-

-

Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings

1.04

0.09

(0.41)

(0.05)

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation
(appreciation) on investments

(0.02)

-

(0.04)

-

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.74

$0.43

$3.41

$0.41

Distributions

(3.93)

(0.36)

(4.08)

(0.49)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

-

-

-

0.01

Net asset value

$170.17

$15.29

$142.60

$15.19

Weighted average shares outstanding

10,935,215

8,310,559






(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)









As of


As of



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Investments at fair value

$340.4

$300.7

Total assets

$345.8

$304.8

Net assets

$170.2

$162.4

Shares outstanding

11,127,069

10,715,095

Net asset value per share

$15.29

$15.16







Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

New investments

$14.4

$41.6

Repayments of investments

(10.2)

(3.7)

Net activity

$4.2

$37.9







As of


As of



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Number of portfolio company investments

67

59

Number of debt investments

63

55





Weight average yield of debt and other income producing
investments(2)



Cash

10.0 %

10.2 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.2 %

0.2 %

Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %

Total

10.6 %

10.8 %





Weighted average yield on total investments(3)



Cash

9.6 %

9.8 %

PIK

0.2 %

0.2 %

Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %

Total

10.1 %

10.3 %






(2)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $8.7 million and $6.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $5.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.2 million and $0.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively; capital gains incentive fees (reversals) of $0.1 million and less than ($0.01) million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.2 million and $2.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.4 million and $0.8 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $5.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $3.6 million and $3.9 million, or $0.33 and $0.46 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 10,935,215 and 8,310,559, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.0 million and ($0.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.7 million and $3.4 million, or $0.43 and $0.41 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 10,935,215 and 8,310,559, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility" and together with the Commitment Facility and SPV Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $195.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $123.1 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for the SPV Facility by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time. The SPV Facility provides for $50.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold 254,910 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.22 per share for aggregate proceeds of $3.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, 22,609 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended June 30, 2025. On April 3, 2025, the Company purchased approximately 22,609 shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the applicable tender offer, at a price equal to $15.16 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.3 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.36 per share and $0.50, respectively (million and $3.9 million and $4.1 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

April 8, 2025

TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings
LLC*

Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical
and industrial services

$

1,406,080

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

April 30, 2025

Gourmet Specialty Foods, LLC

Provider of ready-to-cook value-added proteins to
grocery retailers


$

1,679,781

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,119,854

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,341,001

Revolver Commitment








$

138,021

Equity

Add-On Investment

May 5, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$

7,833

Equity

Add-On Investment

May 21, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc. *

Provider of temporary professional staffing of
medical services professionals, external peer review,
consulting and physician leadership solutions

$

148,167

Equity

Add-On Investment

May 30, 2025

WER Holdings, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping
services

$

173,605

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

962,586

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

New Investment

June 3, 2025

International Cybernetics Company,
LP

Provider of road condition assessment services and
equipment

$

3,099,188

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,324,391

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,486,393

Revolver Commitment








$

86,375

Equity

Add-On Investment

June 4, 2025

Eskola LLC*

Provider of commercial re-roofing services

$

31,584

Equity

New Investment

June 6, 2025

Solid Surface Care Holdings, Inc.

National commercial surface care and restoration
company

$

2,239,708

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,299,062

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,341,001

Revolver Commitment








$

220,491

Equity



*

Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 8, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

July 1, 2025

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provides IT modernization services for federal
customers

$

228,049

Equity

Add-On Investment

July 28, 2025

Equine Network, LLC*

Hosts competitions and provides services for the
U.S. equine industry

$

1,406,080

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

July 31, 2025

The Millennium Alliance, LLC


Facilitator of peer-to-peer events connecting
companies with technology solution providers

$

5,280,193

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,341,001

Revolver Commitment








$

294,275

Equity

New Investment

July 31, 2025

Project EC**

Provider of homecare services

$

3,485,935

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

3,697,074

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,259,737

Revolver Commitment








$

740,592

Equity

Add-On Investment

August 5, 2025

MedLearning Group, LLC*

Provider of continuing medical education services

$

4,232,194

Senior Secured – First Lien






*

Existing portfolio company

**

The name of this portfolio company is not disclosed at this time due to confidentiality restrictions. The name of this portfolio company will be disclosed in the Company's quarterly report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Credit Facilities

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of August 8, 2025 was $145.1 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On July 2, 2025, the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July 2025, August 2025, and September 2025 as follows:

Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Share

7/2/2025

7/7/2025

7/31/2025

$

0.1266

7/2/2025

8/1/2025

8/29/2025

$

0.1266

7/2/2025

9/2/2025

9/30/2025

$

0.1266

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2025, the Company sold 33,859 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.29 per share for aggregate proceeds of $0.5 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

On July 23, 2025, 141,271 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the applicable tender offer, at a price equal to $15.29 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.2 million.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



June 30, 2025






(unaudited)


December 31, 2024

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$335,175,538 and $297,791,269, respectively)

$

340,357,403

$

300,732,065

Cash and cash equivalents

3,656,962

2,144,116

Other receivable

-

4,340

Interest receivable

1,434,949

1,367,849

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)

43,764

161,473

Deferred offering costs

91,083

127,983

Related party receivable

-

2,004

Prepaid expenses

75,871

164,350

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

140,531

86,896

Total Assets


$

345,800,563

$

304,791,076

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable

$

171,454,697

$

138,692,860

Unearned revenue

1,168,481

921,629

Management fees payable

797,402

648,149

Income incentive fee payable

488,340

452,186

Capital gains incentive fee payable

578,962

306,229

Interest payable

621,719

613,821

Administrative services payable

131,093

109,027

Income tax payable

39,534

51,427

Deferred tax liability

221,189

259,455

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

133,669

348,413

Total Liabilities


$

175,635,086

$

142,403,196

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

170,165,477

$

162,387,880

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 11,127,069 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$

111,271

$

107,151

Paid-in capital

165,767,878

159,483,435

Total distributable earnings

4,286,328

2,797,294

Net Assets


$

170,165,477

$

162,387,880

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

345,800,563

$

304,791,076

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

15.29

$

15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$

8,539,390

$

6,844,595

$

16,442,548

$

13,153,976

Other income

199,844

86,125

347,545

195,721

Total Investment Income


$

8,739,234

$

6,930,720

$

16,790,093

$

13,349,697

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$

1,196,103

$

800,653

$

2,231,932

$

1,601,307

Income incentive fees

625,799

642,470

1,204,114

1,240,871

Capital gains incentive fee (reversal)

109,594

(7,817)

272,733

30,074

Professional fees

201,789

128,021

381,838

324,932

Amortization of deferred offering costs

63,147

48,654

132,981

95,382

Administrative services expenses

158,184

122,272

301,183

244,049

Trustees' fees

40,000

40,000

80,000

80,000

Insurance expense

22,126

20,197

44,010

40,393

Valuation fees

3,904

1,559

42,609

28,718

Interest expense and other fees

3,241,210

2,278,332

6,257,771

4,388,451

Income tax expense

14,758

7,685

17,107

29,274

Other general and administrative expenses

68,485

77,912

145,355

120,845

Total Operating Expenses


$

5,745,099

$

4,159,938

$

11,111,633

$

8,224,296

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)


$

(651,064)

$

(1,091,852)

$

(1,273,490)

$

(2,289,748)

Net Operating Expenses


$

5,094,035

$

3,068,086

$

9,838,143

$

5,934,548

Net Investment Income


$

3,645,199

$

3,862,634

$

6,951,950

$

7,415,149

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

67,495

$

-

$

67,495

$

-

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$

4,798

$

6,403

6,419

14,845

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-
controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,024,545

(417,099)

2,205,337

(83,638)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign
currency translations

22,698

(4,288)

35,732

(13,169)

(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on
investments

(23,593)

(42,087)

38,266

3,798

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

4,741,142

$

3,405,563

$

9,305,199

$

7,336,985

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.33

$

0.46

$

0.64

$

0.95

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.43

$

0.41

$

0.86

$

0.94

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
Outstanding – basic and diluted



10,935,215

8,310,559

10,851,870

7,768,883

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.36

$

0.49

$

0.72

$

0.99

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

‌‌


Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of


Par


Paid-in


distributable





shares


value


capital


gain


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2023


7,102,136

$

71,021

$

104,810,048

$

3,140,953

$

108,022,022

Net investment income

-

-

-

3,552,515

3,552,515

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-

-

-

8,442

8,442

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments

-

-

-

333,461

333,461

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-

-

-

(8,881)

(8,881)

Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

-

-

-

45,885

45,885

Distributions from net investment income

-

-

-

(3,610,362)

(3,610,362)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902

2,559

3,901,680

-

3,904,239

Balances at March 31, 2024


7,358,038

$

73,580

$

108,711,728

$

3,462,013

$

112,247,321

Net investment income

-

-

-

3,862,634

3,862,634

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-

-

-

6,403

6,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments

-

-

-

(417,099)

(417,099)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-

-

-

(4,288)

(4,288)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-

-

-

(42,087)

(42,087)

Distributions from net investment income

-

-

-

(4,075,936)

(4,075,936)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,032,499

20,325

31,035,613

-

31,055,938

Balances at June 30, 2024


9,390,537

$

93,905

$

139,747,341

$

2,791,640

$

142,632,886















Balances at December 31, 2024


10,715,095

$

107,151

$

159,483,435

$

2,797,294

$

162,387,880

Net investment income

-

-

-

3,306,751

3,306,751

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-

-

-

1,621

1,621

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments

-

-

-

1,180,792

1,180,792

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-

-

-

13,034

13,034

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-

-

-

61,859

61,859

Distributions from net investment income

-

-

-

(3,881,841)

(3,881,841)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

158,226

1,582

2,406,248

-

2,407,830

Balances at March 31, 2025


10,873,321

$

108,733

$

161,889,683

$

3,479,510

$

165,477,926

Net investment income

-

-

-

3,645,199

3,645,199

Net realized gain on investments

-

-

-

67,495

67,495

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-

-

-

4,798

4,798

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments

-

-

-

1,024,545

1,024,545

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-

-

-

22,698

22,698

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-

-

-

(23,593)

(23,593)

Distributions from net investment income

-

-

-

(3,934,324)

(3,934,324)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

276,357

2,764

4,220,720

-

4,223,484

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(22,609)

(226)

(342,525)

-

(342,751)

Balances at June 30, 2025


11,127,069

$

111,271

$

165,767,878

$

4,286,328

$

170,165,477

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities






Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

9,305,199

$

7,336,985

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:




Purchases of investments

(51,138,817)

(58,123,495)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

14,439,508

13,029,056

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(2,205,337)

83,638

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations

(35,732)

13,169

Increase in investments due to PIK

(197,732)

(333,142)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(473,368)

(299,811)

Deferred tax benefit

(38,266)

(3,799)

Amortization of loan structure fees

267,785

188,217

Amortization of deferred offering costs

132,981

95,382

Net realized gain on investments

(67,495)

-

Changes in other assets and liabilities




Increase in interest receivable

(67,100)

(422,888)

Decrease (increase) in other receivable

4,340

(123,392)

Decrease in related party receivable

2,004

48,789

Decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


117,709

49,497

Decrease in prepaid expenses


88,479

42,526

Increase in administrative services payable

22,066

6,585

Increase (decrease) in interest payable

7,898

(32,557)

Increase in income management fees payable

149,253

-

Increase in income incentive fees payable

36,154

6,057

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

272,733

30,074

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

246,852

(96,169)

Decrease in income tax payable

(11,893)

(130,720)

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(214,744)

12,958

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(29,357,523)

$

(38,623,040)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities






Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

6,631,314

$

34,960,177

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(96,081)

(128,350)

Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(342,751)

-

Stockholder distributions paid

(7,816,165)

(11,237,366)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

50,700,000

67,100,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(18,050,000)

(52,100,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(155,948)

-

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

30,870,369

$

38,594,461

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

1,512,846

$

(28,579)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


2,144,116

593,685

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

3,656,962

$

565,106

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities






Cash paid for interest expense

$

5,982,088

$

4,232,791

Income and excise tax paid

29,000

159,994

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

1,185,787

780,177

Decrease in dividends payable

-

(3,551,068)

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08082025003732001241ID1109904679

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search