Pharmacy Profiles To Provide Credential Verification Services For Mckesson's Health Mart Pharmacies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Profiles, the trusted source for pharmacist identity and credentialing services, today announced a new agreement with McKesson Corporation to provide credential verification services for McKesson's Health Mart independent pharmacy network.

This strategic collaboration will enable Health Mart pharmacies to access Pharmacy Profiles' secure, pharmacy personnel-centric platform to streamline credentialing, enhance compliance, and support the expanding clinical role of pharmacists in community care.

"Pharmacy Profiles is proud to partner with McKesson to support the Health Mart network with a modern, scalable credentialing solution," said Mark Pilkington, executive director at Pharmacy Profiles. "Our platform is designed to empower pharmacists by ensuring their credentials are accurate, accessible, and recognized across the health care system."

Developed by the American Pharmacists Association, Pharmacy Profiles offers a comprehensive digital solution that verifies pharmacists' education, licensure, certifications, and professional experience. This partnership will help Health Mart pharmacies reduce administrative burden, improve operational efficiency, and maintain high standards of care.

Health Mart, a McKesson brand, is a network of high-performing independent pharmacies, with approximately 4,500 community pharmacies across the United States. As an important member of the health care team, Health Mart pharmacists possess strong clinical knowledge and collaborate across the continuum of care to help patients manage and improve their health.

About Pharmacy Profiles

As an NCQA certified Credentials Verification Organization, Pharmacy Profiles provides a one-stop repository of all the professional and relevant personal information a pharmacy professional would need to achieve and maintain for success in the credentials marketplace. Pharmacy Profiles, a subsidiary of the American Pharmacists Association, is an information technology company that provides a comprehensive, trusted and verified repository of the nation's pharmacy professionals. For more information, visit PharmacyProfiles.

