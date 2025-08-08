Transform Your Medical Practice With Hands-On AESTHETIC MEDICINE Training.

Attendees gathered around patient table observing live procedure

Elevate your skills and boost your practice's financial success with our reimagined CME program.

- El Paso, TXLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CERTIFIED CME, LLCGet certified in Aesthetic Medicine﻿.CME APPROVED COSMETIC TRAINING COURSES.Certified CME promotes the advancement of knowledge, skills, and excellence in the field of aesthetic medicine through education, training, and collaboration. We welcome doctors, nurses, and P.A.'s of all specialties to attend our training.Our mission is to provide honest, trustworthy, professional training courses for clinicians seeking to learn aesthetic medicine with the utmost integrity and free of bias and commercial influence. OVER THREE DECADES OF CREDIBILITY!Southern Medical Association designates this live activity for a maximum of 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Southern Medical Association and Certified CME. The Southern Medical Association is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.. Enhance Your Skills with 6 Lasers & Energy-Based Devices...Go to for the agenda. Become a qualified injector & Learn PDO Threads Insertion Techniques. Spanning IPL, Micro-Needling w/RF, Fractional CO2, 1060nm Diode, LP Nd:YAG 1064nm, Pico and Q-Switched Lasers2 Part Format - Recording & Hands-On Preceptorship Certification ProgramPart 1: 7 hour recording of an Expert-led Aesthetics Lecture & Live Demonstrations emailed to you.Live Recording: Prior to September 6, 2025, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin TypesLaser Physics and SafetyIntroduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)IPL Live Patient Demonstrations1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:Body ContouringRF Micro-Needling for Skin TighteningRF Live Patient DemonstrationsCO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic VaginitisFractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing DemonstrationsIntroduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)Live Patient DemonstrationsMicrodermabrasionExfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion TechniquesLive Patient DemonstrationsInjectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal FillersLive Patient DemonstrationsIntroduction to Threads & Insertion TechniquesRecommendation: watch the live recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship.Part 2: Hands-On Preceptorship: On September 6, 2025 there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.Attendees are able to bring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting .Tuition is just $1049. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888(263).1113 or go to .Tuition includes:✓ Recorded Didactic Session✓ Recorded Live Demonstrations✓ Certificate of Attendance✓ Certification in Aesthetics✓ Hands-On Preceptorship✓ Neurotoxins & Threads✓ 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTMRegister today for September 6, 2025 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!Limited to 6 attendees.Tired of reimbursement cuts?Tired of getting billing denials?Tired of working longer hours?Tired of insurance companies dictating your worth?The most successful aesthetic practices are the one's who continually invest in their education & learning experiences.TESTIMONIALS:“This is the best training I have ever attended. Beyond excellent education in aesthetics, the team and speakers have an infectious mindset of confidence that inspires courage in any physician to take the plunge, pursue what brings you joy, and fall in love with practicing medicine again.” Evansville, IN“You did IPL and laser on me. Just wanted to thank you for teaching and demonstrating so much for us. It was my first time being exposed to aesthetic medicine and equipment. Very eye opening.” Miramar, FL“The conference was one of the best I've attended. Your team did a great job with both the didactic and hands-on demonstrations. Please keep me in the loop for any upcoming training.” San Luis Obispo, CA"An excellent hands-on laser training course " Los Angeles, CA"I love my aesthetic laser certification . Thank you Certified CME, LLC" Orange, CA"I give Certified CME's aesthetic laser training class a 10+" San Diego, CALocation:Beauty Med Spa1000 Newbury RdSuite 265Thousand Oaks, CA 91320Recommended Stay:Hampton Inn & Suites Thousand Oaks, CA510 N Ventu Park RdThousand Oaks, 995 1320Phone: (805) 375-0376Gail Krivan, M.D.Certified CME, LLC+1 888-263-1113...Visit us on social media:LinkedInInstagramFacebook

