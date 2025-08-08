Reduced Daylight In Fall Linked To Increased Risk Of Vehicle Accidents

- William P. MorrowOPELOUSAS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As autumn approaches and daylight hours begin to shrink, data shows a seasonal uptick in vehicle collisions during early morning and late afternoon commutes. The shift from longer summer days to earlier sunsets brings a period of adjustment on the roadways, where low light conditions have been shown to impact visibility, driver awareness, and reaction times.The transition into fall typically results in darker commutes for workers, school buses operating in dim light, and pedestrians sharing roadways in conditions less visible to drivers. According to national transportation safety reports, motor vehicle accidents increase during the fall season, particularly during the weeks following the end of daylight saving time. This pattern is often attributed to sudden changes in light exposure that affect depth perception, glare, and overall alertness behind the wheel.William P. Morrow , an attorney at Morrow Law Firm in Opelousas, Louisiana, notes that the combination of low light and increased roadway activity creates a heightened risk-especially for working individuals on tight schedules.“Driving conditions shift rapidly in the fall. A road that was fully lit in August may be almost completely shadowed by October during the same morning or evening drive,” said Morrow.“This increases the likelihood of collisions involving both vehicles and pedestrians, and it complicates liability when injury occurs on the way to or from a job site.”Morrow Law Firm-led by William P. Morrow, John Michael Morrow, Jr., and Stephen M. Morrow-has long represented individuals injured in workplace-related incidents, including those that occur while commuting. In Louisiana, certain work-related travel injuries may fall under workers' compensation, depending on circumstances such as employer demands, vehicle usage, or on-call duties. These factors often come into play during fall and winter months when environmental hazards increase.Reduced visibility during dawn and dusk can affect driver depth perception, the ability to judge distance, and even eye fatigue. Sun glare during morning commutes and the sharp contrast of headlights in the evening can create split-second confusion. This is especially true for older drivers or individuals with vision sensitivity. Combined with school zones, increased foot traffic, and weather-related road conditions, the fall season becomes a statistically higher-risk time for road accidents.In rural regions and smaller towns like Opelousas, road lighting is often limited. Unmarked intersections, narrow shoulders, and agricultural vehicles on the road during harvest season add to the challenges. Work crews operating in early morning hours, especially in construction or utility maintenance roles, are particularly vulnerable. These environments heighten the risk of being struck by distracted or visually impaired drivers operating in early low light.The timing of daylight saving time plays a significant role in this annual hazard. When clocks“fall back,” evening darkness comes abruptly, catching many drivers off guard. Traffic congestion increases as more drivers are on the road in darkness than just days before. Studies have shown that accident rates rise sharply during the first week after the time change due to this abrupt shift in environmental conditions.Pedestrians and cyclists are also impacted. Children walking to or from school, joggers, and early shift workers may not be visible in time for drivers to react. Standard vehicle headlights are often insufficient for detecting pedestrians in poorly lit conditions until it's too late. High beams cannot always be used safely in residential areas or oncoming traffic.For employees required to travel as part of their work duties, early darkness and low light can blur the line between personal and professional responsibility. Louisiana law allows for compensation in cases where the commute itself is considered within the scope of employment-especially when transportation is provided or directed by an employer. However, determining liability in auto collisions can become more complex when low visibility is a factor.“The issue isn't just about accidents happening-it's about how and where responsibility is assigned when injury occurs,” said Morrow.“This includes cases where road conditions, visibility, or environmental changes contribute to driver error or delay. That often becomes part of the larger investigation in workplace injury claims.”In addition to legal implications, there are broader concerns around public safety and planning. Municipalities and employers alike are encouraged to prepare for this annual shift in risk by evaluating lighting near crosswalks, signage visibility, and shift start times. Encouraging high-visibility clothing for roadside workers, maintaining reflective signage, and promoting awareness campaigns can also play a role in reducing incidents.As the fall season continues and daylight hours decrease, drivers are encouraged to take precautions when commuting during low-light periods. While weather and light changes are inevitable, greater awareness of their impact on visibility, reaction time, and driver fatigue may reduce preventable collisions.About Morrow Law FirmMorrow Law Firm is based in Opelousas, Louisiana and led by William P. Morrow, John Michael Morrow, Jr., and Stephen M. Morrow. The firm focuses on representing individuals affected by workplace injuries, vehicle-related incidents, and complex liability claims. With decades of experience in Louisiana's legal and occupational landscape, the firm continues to provide legal support rooted in attention to detail and legal precision.

