INVESTOR ALERT: Morris Kandinov LLP Investigating PHH, WAI, PCLA, And EPWK Stockholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm


2025-08-08 02:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating potential claims on behalf of victims of pump-and-dump schemes involving the following securities: Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHH); Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI); PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ: PCLA); and EPWK Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPWK). The schemes were carried out by scammers posing as financial advisors in WhatsApp groups who solicited victims through fraudulent social media ads. If you were a victim of one of these schemes, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Stockholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
...
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101


