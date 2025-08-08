Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident In DWTC Tunnel

Dubai Police have sent out a warning about a disruption in traffic flow on Friday due to an accident in Dubai World Trade Centre tunnel (DWTC).

The authority took to X to update motorists on the matter, clarifying that the accident was on the lane heading towards Sharjah.

Drivers were urged to exercise extra caution and care while approaching the area.

Many residents make the daily commute to Sharjah, choosing to live in the neighbouring emirate to save on rent while working in Dubai.

