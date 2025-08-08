Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident In DWTC Tunnel
Dubai Police have sent out a warning about a disruption in traffic flow on Friday due to an accident in Dubai World Trade Centre tunnel (DWTC).
The authority took to X to update motorists on the matter, clarifying that the accident was on the lane heading towards Sharjah.Recommended For You Skydiving, Immersive art: Indoor activities in Abu Dhabi the whole family can enjoy this summer
Drivers were urged to exercise extra caution and care while approaching the area.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Many residents make the daily commute to Sharjah, choosing to live in the neighbouring emirate to save on rent while working in Dubai.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment