Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident In DWTC Tunnel

Dubai Police have sent out a warning about a disruption in traffic flow on Friday due to an accident in Dubai World Trade Centre tunnel (DWTC).

The authority took to X to update motorists on the matter, clarifying that the accident was on the lane heading towards Sharjah.

Recommended For You Skydiving, Immersive art: Indoor activities in Abu Dhabi the whole family can enjoy this summer

Drivers were urged to exercise extra caution and care while approaching the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Many residents make the daily commute to Sharjah, choosing to live in the neighbouring emirate to save on rent while working in Dubai.