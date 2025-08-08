Dubai Metro Timings To Be Extended On August 10 For 'Emirates Loves Pakistan' Event
To ensure a smooth transportation experience for those who plan to attend the "Emirates loves Pakistan" event scheduled on Sunday, August 10, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a series of measures.
On Sunday, the metro will operate until 2am on Monday, instead of midnight.
In addition to this, a large taxi fleet will be available around the event venue in Expo City Dubai, to ensure extra public transport options for visitors.
