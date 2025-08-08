Etihad Rail Construction: Temporary Closure Of Sharjah Road Announced

As the Etihad Rail project continues to pick up steam, another closure has been announced in Sharjah to aid the construction process.

The network is expected to operate in 2026, and two stations have already been confirmed as residents await the major infrastructure project that will connect all the emirates, and extend to neighboring Gulf countries.

Authorities announced that the road closure will be in place from August 9, starting 12am, until August 11, ending at 11am. The affected roads are the University Road and the Distributor Road towards Sharjah at Al Badi Bridge, according to Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

To ensure that motorists' commute does not get harshly interrupted, traffic will be diverted to the alternative road through the Al Siyouh Suburb Tunnel towards the Eastern Maliha Road.