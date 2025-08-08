Umm Salal Signs Palestinian Striker Mahmoud Wadi Ahead Of 2025-2026 Season
Doha: Umm Salal SC announced on Friday the signing of Palestinian striker Mahmoud Wadi to strengthen the club's first team for the upcoming 2025-2026 football season.
The club shared a photo of Wadi wearing the team jersey on its official social media account, along with a welcome message. However, details of the contract, including its duration, were not disclosed.
Wadi, 30, has played professionally for several Arab clubs, most recently with Ghazl El Mahalla in Egypt.
Known for his attacking prowess and goal-scoring ability, his signing is part of a series of summer transfer moves by Umm Salal aimed at boosting the squad's readiness ahead of the new season.
Umm Salal is looking to make a strong impression in the upcoming Qatar Stars League (Doha Bank Stars League) and avoid a repeat of last season's struggles, when the team narrowly escaped relegation by defeating Al Markhiya 2-1 in a playoff match.
