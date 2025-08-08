The Opioid Awareness Foundation Launches Global Prevention Campaign Addressing The Fentanyl Crisis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaborating across communities to address the crisis with clarify and care

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This is not just a crisis. It is a chemical war.The Opioid Awareness Foundation, a program of The Light Must Unite founded by spiritual leader and humanitarian Michael King Jr., has issued a global call to humanity-demanding urgent recognition of the fentanyl epidemic as a bio-weapon emergency and a coordinated spiritual and cultural response from governments, tribal nations, and civil society.This movement is built on one unshakable truth: Awareness is prevention.FENTANYL: THE SILENT GENOCIDEFentanyl is not a drug. It is a weapon.Up to 100 times stronger than morphine, fentanyl is now hidden in nearly every street drug-pills, cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, heroin-and is killing people with a single, invisible dose.“This isn't just addiction. It's genocide by design. This is a war on humanity.” - Michael King Jr.- Drug cartels are deliberately poisoning the global supply - Communities of color, youth, and the poor are disproportionately targeted - Social media and music culture normalize the use of deadly substances - Entertainment and influencer systems are used as tools of destruction, not protectionThis is not merely a public health issue-it is a spiritual assault.THIS IS A SPIRITUAL EMERGENCY“Fentanyl kills the body. Addiction kills the soul. Our response must be sacred, sovereign, and rooted in prayer.” - Michael King Jr.WHAT WE'RE DOINGThe Opioid Awareness Foundation is taking immediate action on four fronts:1. Awareness Is Prevention - Launching global digital campaigns across social media platforms - Training artists, athletes, and influencers as prevention ambassadors2. Youth Protection & Education - Developing culturally aligned school curriculum - Equipping tribal youth centers and urban programs with resilience toolkits3. Sovereign Recovery Models - Collaborating with tribal governments to create wellness systems grounded in natural law and sacred tradition4. Global Advocacy - Petitioning the United Nations to recognize fentanyl as a chemical weapon - Calling for international protections for Indigenous and underserved populationsALLIANCES IN ACTIONThe Foundation aligns with treaty-based and spiritually sovereign movements including:- The White Pine Republic (Mohawk Nation) - Selassie Stand-Up - Native Health Matters - Turtle Island Group - Eagle and the Condor - The Rastafari MovementThese partnerships ensure that awareness and prevention efforts are guided not by institutions alone, but by ancestral authority, cultural wisdom, and the shared responsibility to protect life.THIS DRUG DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE“This drug attacks all walks of life-Christians, Muslims, Jews, Indigenous peoples, atheists, rich and poor alike. It is not a political issue. It is a human emergency.” - Michael King Jr.Whether you pray in a temple, mosque, church, or in silence-you are under threat. We must fight and stand together-in truth, in remembrance, and in light. Because The Light Must Unite.CALL TO ACTIONWe call on:- Tribal Councils: Protect your youth and implement culturally sovereign healing systems - UN Delegates & World Leaders: Classify fentanyl as a chemical weapon and respond accordingly - Artists, Athletes & Influencers: Stop normalizing destruction and start broadcasting truth - Parents & Educators: Break the silence, start the conversations, and save the next generation - Spiritual Communities: Unite, uplift, and pray as one voice for humanityFINAL WORD FROM THE FOUNDER“We don't respond to this with fear-we respond with sacred fire. Fentanyl is a weapon. Awareness is prevention. This is a war on humanity. We are not victims-we are protectors. Together, we rise. We change the frequency, we change the world.THE LIGHT MUST UNITE---Michael King Jr.Media Contact:Cygalle Dias / Cygalle PRPhone: 929-215-7842Email: ...

