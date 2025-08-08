MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) WRC 2025: Shoucheng Showcases Full Robotics Value Chain

HONG KONG, Aug 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - From August 8 to 12, 2025, the 8th World Robot Conference (WRC 2025) was held in Beijing. As one of the most influential global events in the robotics sector, this year's conference achieved record highs in exhibition space, participating companies, and the level of technology showcased. Over 500 companies from around the world gathered to present cutting-edge robotics technologies and real-world applications across industrial, service, special-purpose, and humanoid categories. The event featured significantly more dynamic demonstrations and interactive experiences compared to previous years, reflecting the industry's accelerated shift from“tech showcases” to“commercial deployment.”

For Shoucheng Holdings (0697), a long-term investor in the robotics value chain, WRC 2025 was not only an industry gathering but also an excellent platform to validate its investment strategies and capture future trends. Several Shoucheng portfolio companies took center stage at the event, including Unitree Robotics, a global leader in quadruped and humanoid robots; Galbot, a leader in industrial collaboration robotics; Noetix Robotics, a high-performance joint drive manufacturer; Booster Robotics, a humanoid robot OEM; Galaxea-AI, a full-stack embodied AI company; X Square Robot, an adaptive robotics platform developer; and the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, co-founded with Shoucheng's participation. Together, they represent full value chain coverage from core components to complete machines, and from foundational algorithms to integrated application scenarios.

1. From“Showmanship” to“Real Work”: An Industry Turning Point

This year's WRC marked a notable shift from static displays to high levels of dynamic demonstrations and scenario-based interaction. The focus has moved beyond single metrics such as speed and precision toward capabilities like generalization, high dynamic stability, and dexterous manipulation. This evolution is driven by advances in algorithms and computing power, as well as the maturation of the supply chain. Rapid iteration in critical components such as joints, tactile sensors, and lightweight structures has enabled OEMs to showcase deployable, interactive functional scenarios directly on-site.

2. Capital Boom Meets Deployment Surge: Ecosystem Advantages Emerge

In July and August, robotics financing activity surged, with multiple companies less than three years old securing funding rounds exceeding RMB 100 million, and some even preparing for IPOs. This“early-stage companies entering capital markets” trend reflects rising confidence in commercialization. At the same time, hardware-strong companies are expanding into diverse applications ranging from factories to theme parks, sports events, and cultural tourism, while companies with advanced“robot brain” capabilities are accelerating deployment in high-value industrial and logistics sectors.

Amid this trend, Shoucheng Holdings leverages its dual advantage of“investment + scenario” to not only identify promising targets in the primary market but also embed portfolio technologies into real-world settings via its smart transportation, industrial park, and infrastructure operations, creating commercial closed loops. For example, portfolio company Wanxun Technology's autonomous charging robot has already been deployed in Shoucheng-operated parking facilities, transitioning from concept to scaled commercial operations.

3. From the Year of Humanoids to the Year of Delivery

At WRC 2025, humanoid robots shifted from being purely“attention-grabbing” to competing on order volumes and delivery capabilities. Industry investors widely expect 2025–2026 to be the“Year of Delivery,” where companies achieving scaled deployments in real-world scenarios first will gain both valuation and market share advantages. Shoucheng Holdings has also made its strategic stance clear: future competition will be not only about technological leadership but also about value chain collaboration, supply chain resilience, and business model validation.

As the industry advances toward scaled applications, Shoucheng Holdings' ecosystem advantage will become increasingly evident-continuously empowering portfolio companies on the capital side while providing real-world scenarios and commercialization pathways on the operational side, accelerating the robotics industry's journey from“lab prototypes” to“mass delivery,” and ultimately feeding value back into the capital markets.

Posted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]