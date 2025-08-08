Famed Intellectual William F. Buckley Jr. Will Be Honored On A Stamp
|
What:
|
The U.S. Postal Service will honor William F. Buckley Jr, a larger-than-life figure who helped define modern American conservatism as a writer, political commentator and novelist, with a new stamp to be dedicated at Yale University.
The first-day-of-issue event for the William F. Buckley Jr. commemorative Forever stamp will be held on Sept. 9 and is free and open to the public.
News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #WilliamFBuckleyStamp .
|
Who:
|
Isaac Cronkhite, chief processing and distribution officer and executive vice president , U.S. Postal Service
|
|
|
When:
|
Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET
|
|
|
Where:
|
Beinecke Plaza
Yale University
121 Wall St.
New Haven, CT 06511
|
|
|
RSVP:
|
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps/williamfbuckleystamp.
|
|
|
Background:
|
William F. Buckley Jr. was a defining figure in modern U.S. conservatism. As the founder of National Review and host of the public television series "Firing Line," Buckley shaped the conservative movement into a formidable political force. Known for his eloquence, wit and ability to unite different conservative voices, his influence ranged from mid-20th-century politics to the White House.
A major part of that influence came through National Review, a magazine that Buckley founded in 1955 to strengthen conservatism at a time when liberalism dominated U.S. politics. He united thinkers across the spectrum to shape a relevant, non-extremist ideology. The magazine's mission was clear: to "stand athwart history, yelling Stop." Buckley's earlier books, "God and Man at Yale" (1951) and "McCarthy and His Enemies" (1954), had established his reputation, but National Review solidified him as the intellectual leader of modern conservatism. Within a decade, it became the nation's most influential conservative publication.
Buckley expanded his reach beyond print by bringing his sharp intellect and humor to television with "Firing Line" in 1966. The show featured spirited conversations with guests from across the political spectrum, tackling divisive issues in a way that engaged conservative and liberal viewers alike. In 1969, "Firing Line" earned an Emmy Award, further cementing Buckley as the public face of conservatism.
As "Firing Line" popularized conservative thought, the movement gained political momentum. By the 1970s, conservatism was influencing public policy, with Ronald Reagan adopting many of Buckley's ideas as governor of California and later as president. Throughout this time, Buckley remained a trusted advisor, further shaping the mainstream conservative agenda.
After 35 years, Buckley retired from National Review in 1990 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1991. Although "Firing Line" ended in 1999, Buckley continued writing, publishing more than 50 books. Today, National Review carries on Buckley's legacy, shaping conservative thought for new generations, while "Firing Line" continues its tradition of thoughtful debate with a relaunch on PBS in 2018.
usps/news
