Dubai Electricity And Water Authority PJSC Reports A Record AED 14.6 Billion In Revenue For The First Half Of 2025 And A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN:) (Symbol:), Dubai's exclusive electricity and water services provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (), today reported its first half 2025 consolidated financial results, recording first half revenue of AED 14.6 billion, EBITDA of AED 7.0 billion, operating profit of AED 3.7 billion, net profit of AED 2.9 billion and cash from operations of AED 9.2 billion.

“DEWA is committed to be an innovative and sustainable corporation inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Under their guidance, we are progressing in our journey towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and will continue to play a decisive role in Dubai's rapid progress,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA .

“We are proud to report DEWA's strongest-ever financial results for both the 2nd quarter and first half of 2025 - a reflection of disciplined execution, growing demand, and our commitment to operational excellence. In H1 2025, we achieved AED 14.6 billion in revenue, AED 7.0 billion in EBITDA, and AED 2.9 billion in net profit - marking growth of 6.9%, 5.3%, and 13.2% respectively. Operating cash flow reached a record AED 9.2 billion, up 61.3% year-on-year. Also, we approved a dividend of AED 3.1 billion for H1, 2025, which is payable in October, 2025. To date we have invested over AED 230 billion in state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our results demonstrate the resilience of our model and the ability to generate strong returns while advancing Dubai's sustainable development. Looking ahead, we expect consistent value creation for our stakeholders, supported by Dubai's economic growth, our robust business model and our sector leading operational benchmarks that are acknowledged to be No 1 globally.” added Al Tayer.

Permalink