Truecaller Crosses 100 Million Monthly Active Users In Middle East And Africa

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – NewsVoir – 8 August 2025 –

“With the Middle East and Africa experiencing significant growth in smartphone adoption and mobile data adoption, we're really happy that we're able to solve communication problems for individuals and businesses in that region. MEA, like India and many other markets, are mobile first markets with your mobile number being the primary identifier and Truecaller has always grown organically in such markets. We're continuing to strengthen our organization and our partnerships in the region, because we believe that the MEA is poised for significant growth for many years ahead” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller.

Some of the largest markets in MEA for Truecaller are Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Ghana, and Jordan. Typically, Truecaller is used on 20-45% of connected smartphones in these markets.