Nidwalden Set To Be Hardest-Hit Swiss Canton By US Tariffs
-
Italiano
it
Nidvaldo cantone più colpito dal martello di Trump, pesa Pilatus
Original
Read more: Nidvaldo cantone più colpito dal martello di Trump, pesa Pilatu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The region's biggest employer, aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, is a major factor of Nidwalden's vulnerability, the Blick newspaper wrote on Friday after an analysis of Swiss customs data.
Pilatus – which announced on Friday it would be temporarily stopping all shipments to the US – also has an aircraft assembly plant in Broomfield, Colorado, and can escape at least part of the tariffs. However, most of the company's added value is generated in Stans, Nidwalden, where the firm employs almost 3,000 people.
In second place in the ranking (which also takes gold exports into account) of the hardest-hit cantons is Neuchâtel (25% of its exports go to the US), largely due to its watch industry. Aargau (23%), Valais (21%) and Vaud (21%) follow. Least impacted are the central Swiss cantons of Schwyz (6%) and Uri (1%), Blick writes.More More How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU
This content was published on Aug 8, 2025 The steep US tariffs of 39% have sent shockwaves through Switzerland. They give a boost to those who advocate closer ties with the EU.Read more: How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the E
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment