Tariffs: Aircraft Maker Pilatus To Pause Exports To The US
High costs caused by the tariffs and the resulting competitive disadvantages compared to US and European competitors have sparked uncertainty among customers, according to a press release by Pilatus on Friday. The company plans to use the delivery stop to work out solutions with customers and partners.
The US is a key market for the firm based in Stans, in the central Swiss canton of Nidwalden. Four from ten of all PC-12s and PC-24s it builds each year go to the US.
Pilatus says it is considering allocating the aircraft to markets other than the US. However, such a shift involves considerable logistical and market-specific challenges, it added.
The manufacturer also emphasised the key importance of the US as a market for business aircraft; some two-thirds of the global business jet fleet is based there.More More What do 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy?
This content was published on Aug 7, 2025 US tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports came into force on Thursday morning – the blow to Swiss exporters, jobs, and prosperity could be harsh.Read more: What do 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy
