Tariffs: Aircraft Maker Pilatus To Pause Exports To The US

The Swiss aircraft manufacturer is to temporarily stop supplying the US market – the 39% levies are too much of a competitive disadvantage, it says. This content was published on August 8, 2025 - 15:08

High costs caused by the tariffs and the resulting competitive disadvantages compared to US and European competitors have sparked uncertainty among customers, according to a press release by Pilatus on Friday. The company plans to use the delivery stop to work out solutions with customers and partners.

The US is a key market for the firm based in Stans, in the central Swiss canton of Nidwalden. Four from ten of all PC-12s and PC-24s it builds each year go to the US.

Pilatus says it is considering allocating the aircraft to markets other than the US. However, such a shift involves considerable logistical and market-specific challenges, it added.

The manufacturer also emphasised the key importance of the US as a market for business aircraft; some two-thirds of the global business jet fleet is based there.

