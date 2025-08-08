Heat Warning Issued In Western And Southern Switzerland

Deutsch de Hitzewarnung für Teile der Westschweiz und das Tessin Original Read more: Hitzewarnung für Teile der Westschweiz und das Tessi

This content was published on August 8, 2025 - 15:49

Areas affected are the Lake Geneva region, Lower Valais, the Three-Lakes region, the Broye in Fribourg and canton Ticino, according to the federal authorities' natural hazards portalExternal link .

A danger level of 3 is declared if the average daily temperature is expected to exceed 25°C for more than three consecutive days.

In affected regions below 800 metres above sea level, maximum temperatures of 32-35°C and humidity of 35-45% are expected by Wednesday evening. For the rest of the country, the risk is deemed moderate or non-existent. That said, temperatures in the central plateau region could rise to 34°C at times.

