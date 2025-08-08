Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heat Warning Issued In Western And Southern Switzerland

Heat Warning Issued In Western And Southern Switzerland


2025-08-08 02:09:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) At midday on Friday, authorities declared a danger level of 3 out of 5 for certain parts of western Switzerland and Ticino. This content was published on August 8, 2025 - 15:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Hitzewarnung für Teile der Westschweiz und das Tessin Original Read more: Hitzewarnung für Teile der Westschweiz und das Tessi

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Areas affected are the Lake Geneva region, Lower Valais, the Three-Lakes region, the Broye in Fribourg and canton Ticino, according to the federal authorities' natural hazards portalExternal link .

A danger level of 3 is declared if the average daily temperature is expected to exceed 25°C for more than three consecutive days.

In affected regions below 800 metres above sea level, maximum temperatures of 32-35°C and humidity of 35-45% are expected by Wednesday evening. For the rest of the country, the risk is deemed moderate or non-existent. That said, temperatures in the central plateau region could rise to 34°C at times.

More More Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves?

This content was published on Aug 29, 2024 How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city-dwellers? SWI swissinfo asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

Read more: Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves

MENAFN08082025000210011054ID1109904443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search