Heat Warning Issued In Western And Southern Switzerland
Areas affected are the Lake Geneva region, Lower Valais, the Three-Lakes region, the Broye in Fribourg and canton Ticino, according to the federal authorities' natural hazards portalExternal link .
A danger level of 3 is declared if the average daily temperature is expected to exceed 25°C for more than three consecutive days.
In affected regions below 800 metres above sea level, maximum temperatures of 32-35°C and humidity of 35-45% are expected by Wednesday evening. For the rest of the country, the risk is deemed moderate or non-existent. That said, temperatures in the central plateau region could rise to 34°C at times.More More Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves?
This content was published on Aug 29, 2024 How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city-dwellers? SWI swissinfo asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.Read more: Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves
