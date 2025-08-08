Here Are The Latest 2025 Government Stats On Honest Politicians In Panama

The current Public Prosecutor's Office has requested that the DIJ (District of Justice) formally locate and identify the council members of the PRD involved, who allegedly managed resources intended for community projects without complying with the required controls. PRD councilors were among the biggest beneficiaries of parallel decentralization.

