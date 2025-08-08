Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Here Are The Latest 2025 Government Stats On Honest Politicians In Panama -


2025-08-08 02:07:44
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) 73% of the Councilors and Mayors Wanted for Alleged Embezzlement are from the PRD. Panama's last government was led by PRD President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, above left, who served from 2019 to 2024. His vice president, above right, was José Gabriel Carrizo. The current government, since May 2024, is led by President José Raúl Mulino, below left, with the position of Vice President currently vacant. But from time to time we hear the voice of Ricardo Martinelli, pictured below right, who currently is living in Colombia.



The current Public Prosecutor's Office has requested that the DIJ (District of Justice) formally locate and identify the council members of the PRD involved, who allegedly managed resources intended for community projects without complying with the required controls. PRD councilors were among the biggest beneficiaries of parallel decentralization.

