Premium And Choice Beef From Paraguay Will Now Be Regularly Imported To Panama -
Alberto E. Paz-Rodríguez, director of the Panamanian Food Agency (APA), added that these are cuts of meat used by restaurants and hotels such as NewYork, Ribeye, and others with small volumes. He explained that 78 tons have arrived from Argentina and do not affect or compete with domestic production. “These are expensive products; they don't compete with domestic production. They're aimed at supermarkets, restaurants, and some are shortlisted for hamburger and fast food manufacturing,” Paz-Rodríguez said in an interview.
According to APA statistics, 1,437.12 metric tons of frozen beef in various forms and cuts were imported from January to July. In a statement issued by the APA, it is indicated that the authorization meets the animal health eligibility requirements for the importation of these products and is in addition to permits already in force for countries such as Argentina and Uruguay, which are currently allowed to export the same cuts to Panama.
They also confirmed that the Paraguayan processing plants eligible to participate were evaluated and approved after completing technical and documentary verifications coordinated with the relevant authorities. The APA maintained that it will maintain transparency and strict compliance with established protocols to guarantee the safety and quality of food entering the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment