Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FX Talking: Cracks In The Dollar's Shield

FX Talking: Cracks In The Dollar's Shield


2025-08-08 02:07:25
(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary

We target EUR/USD and USD/JPY at 1.20 and 140 respectively for year-end. Lower short-dated US rates are going to cut hedging costs and make it cheaper for the buy-side to raise hedge ratios on US assets. At the same time, speculation over the next Federal Reserve Chair and questions over US institutional strength will weigh on the dollar as well.

In Europe, it looks as though the European Central Bank has already concluded – or is nearing the end of – its easing cycle. The Bank of England is proving a little more reticent to cut rates than most would have expected. In general, we look for most European currencies to be rallying against the dollar over the next 18 months and still see the Scandinavian currencies as undervalued. Our top pick within Europe, however, remains the Czech koruna.

In the emerging market space, we expect the softer dollar trend and relatively low volatility to maintain interest in the carry trade. Outperforming regions/countries should be the likes of Latam and Turkey – although politics could resurface in the latter part of September. In Asia, the better external positions suggest North Asian currencies should outperform the South, even though spot currency gains may be modest.

MENAFN08082025000222011065ID1109904428

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search