Asia FX Talking: North Asia Continues To Outperform

USD/CNY: CNY's steady nature allowed outperformance in JulyUSD/KRW: Temporary weakness in KRW is expectedUSD/INR: INR could continue to underperform on trade uncertaintyUSD/IDR: IDR is stabilising, helped by foreign inflowsUSD/PHP: Headwinds from over-valuation and wider twin deficitsUSD/SGD: SGD outperformance to fade graduallyUSD/TWD: TWD unwound some recent gains amid dollar rebound

