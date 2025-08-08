403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Latam FX Talking: Carry Interest Dominates Tariff Threats
|USD/BRL
|USD/MXN
|USD/CLP
|1M
|5.60
|↑
|18.60
|↓
|975
|→
|3M
|5.70
|↑
|18.50
|↓
|950
|↓
|6M
|5.70
|↓
|18.50
|↓
|925
|↓
|12M
|5.80
|↓
|18.25
|↓
|900
|↓
|USD/BRL 5.4604
|Neutral
|5.60
|5.70
|5.70
|5.80
-
Unlike many nations trying to cut deals with Washington, Brazil is bristling at the political interference from the north. Here, the White House is hanging a 50% tariff on Brazil for rule of law transgressions – largely related to former President Jair Bolsonaro. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sees resistance to US President Donald Trump as a domestic vote winner, and the scope for tariff escalation looks large.
Yet the still-promising carry trade environment and the softer dollar are keeping the high-yielding BRL well supported. A 5.40-5.75 trading range looks set to continue.
But Brazilian elections in 2026 and the risk of fiscal giveaways will prove a drag on the real – hence the 5.80 levels we see next year.
USD/MXN: Carry trade dominates over trade uncertainty
|USD/MXN 18.62
|Neutral
|18.60
|18.50
|18.50
|18.25
-
The dovish turn in the dollar has put the focus squarely back on carry trades this summer. The peso does well in this environment with its 8% implied yields. The market now prices only a modest 25-50bp of further Banxico easing, and given historic spread levels, Banxico may only now cut alongside the Federal Reserve.
On trade, the USMCA seems to cover around 50% of Mexican exports to the US, but there is still focus on the auto and steel sector – plus the threat of 30% tariffs on everything else. The transactional approach from Washington suggests deals get cut.
Invariably, there will be strong corrective spikes in USD/MXN after a period of low volatility, but the bias is 18.00 medium-term.
USD/CLP: FX intervention campaign to limit CLP gains
|USD/CLP 975.19
|Neutral
|975.00
|950.00
|925.00
|900.00
-
After a period of uncertainty, it looks as though events could be resolved in a positive way for Chile. US copper tariffs have exempted Chile's refined copper exports, and the local mining company, Codelco, seems to be happy with the outcome. While a brief dip in copper prices might be seen as the market recovers from pre-tariff distortions, our analysts think copper should be supported into 2026 on tight markets. This is CLP positive.
We are not more bullish on the peso since the central bank has just announced a new FX reserve building programme of US$25m per day for three years – to a total of US$18.5bn. This is partially to offset a US$14bn IMF credit facility expiring next year.
-
After a period of uncertainty, it looks as though events could be resolving in a positive way for Chile. US copper tariffs have exempted Chile's refined copper exports and the local mining company, Codelco, seems to be happy with the outcome. While a brief dip in copper prices might be seen as the market recovers from pre-tariff distortions, our analysts think copper should be supported into 2026 on tight markets. This is CLP positive.
We are not more bullish on the peso since the central bank has just announced a new FX reserve building programme of US$25m per day for three years – to a total of US$18.5bn. This is partially to offset a US$14bn IMF credit facility expiring next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment