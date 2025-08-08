India Plans New Bill To Boost Construction Equipment Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that the government is preparing a new bill to strengthen the domestic construction equipment (CE) industry.

The legislation, expected to be tabled in the upcoming parliamentary session, aims to reduce dependence on imports-especially from China-and improve the sector's competitiveness through a supportive regulatory framework.

The announcement was made during the annual meeting of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA), which represents over 150 stakeholders, including 95% of the country's OEMs and component makers.

India's CE industry is currently valued at around $9 billion, but imports from China have been steadily rising. In some segments, such as excavators, Chinese products account for nearly 25% of the market.

The government is also considering financial incentives to promote clean technology in the CE sector. Proposals include a 10% machinery advance for OEMs developing flex-fuel and eco-friendly engines, and interest-free loans for buyers investing in alternative-fuel equipment.

On infrastructure development, Gadkari said that the slowdown caused by the cancellation of the Bharatmala road project has been addressed.

So far, road projects worth ₹2 lakh crore have been awarded this year, with plans to increase this to ₹7 lakh crore by year-end, and eventually ₹10 lakh crore annually.

Retail sales of construction equipment have also shown a marginal rise in April–July 2025, reaching 24,568 units compared to 24,240 units last year.

Gadkari urged manufacturers to focus on producing high-capacity machinery for tunnel boring and pre-cast construction, where India faces equipment shortages.

He also stressed the importance of operator training, suggesting three-month regional certification programmes to enhance safety and efficiency. Currently, heavy construction machinery in India does not require a formal operator licence.

