Tamil Nadu Sets Up Dedicated Desk To Support Global Capability Centres
The initiative is designed to streamline communication and provide enhanced support for companies and stakeholders involved in or considering investment in GCCs within the state.
Speaking at the GCC Next Summit 25 organised by Kreateworks, Minister Rajaa stated that the dedicated desk would facilitate faster clearances for companies seeking to invest in Tamil Nadu. The Minister emphasised that work on this initiative is currently underway.
During a fireside chat with Suresh Sambandam, founder and CEO of Kissflow, focusing on 'Tamil Nadu – The GCC Destination,' Minister Rajaa highlighted the need to strengthen Chennai's research and development ecosystem.
He encouraged summit participants to increase their investment in R&D activities, noting that research can only flourish when researchers have adequate safety nets and support structures.
The Minister also outlined ongoing infrastructure developments across the state, citing the emergence of modern work spaces in Coimbatore and the construction of a Neo Tidel facility in Kanyakumari.
These developments are part of the state's broader strategy to expand GCC infrastructure beyond traditional centers.
Current data indicates that Tamil Nadu hosts over 350 GCCs, with approximately 300 of these facilities located in Chennai. The remaining GCCs are distributed across various cities including Salem, Vellore, Madurai, Tiruchi, and Tirunelveli, demonstrating the state's expanding footprint in the global capability center sector.
