Indian Auto Component Sector Faces New US Tariff Challenge And Plans Diversification
On August 6, 2025, the U.S. announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, raising the total import duty to 50% effective August 27. This follows a 25% tariff imposed earlier in May 2025.
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has voiced concern, calling this move a short-term setback that highlights the need for stronger competitiveness, greater value addition, and wider global outreach.
ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah described the development as a wake-up call:“The recent decision by the US to impose higher tariffs underscores the shifting landscape of global trade. While it presents headwinds in the short term, it reinforces the importance of building self-reliance and accelerating innovation in the sector”, reported ET.
Saurabh Agarwal, Automotive Tax Leader at EY India, added that while not all component categories will be impacted by the extra tariffs, the cumulative 50% duty is altering export dynamics.
He suggested Indian manufacturers explore relocating some production to North American hubs like Mexico and Canada, which benefit from tariff-free access under USMCA, and diversify exports through trade pacts with the UK, EU, and high-growth markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Despite the challenge, ACMA reaffirmed its commitment to work with the government and industry to safeguard the sector's global position.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment