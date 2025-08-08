DGCA Sets Up Panel To Standardise Multi-Crew Pilot Licence In India

MENAFN - KNN India)The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed a committee to create a standard framework for the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) in India, aiming to bring pilot training in line with global best practices.

The government issued the order on July 25, 2025, outlining the objectives and structure of the panel.

The eight-member committee will be led by Joint Director General Sanjay K Brahmane and will include officials from the DGCA, representatives from airlines, and members from Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).

With the chairperson's approval, the committee may also bring in external experts or consultants for specialised guidance.

The committee's mandate includes reviewing existing regulations and policies to enable MPL implementation, developing a detailed curriculum, and setting training structures.

It will also draft guidelines for collaboration between airlines and Approved Training Organisations (ATOs), create licensing and competency assessment processes, and strengthen oversight and safety measures.

In addition, it will ensure stakeholder engagement and alignment with international standards such as ICAO Annex 1 and Doc 9868 (PANS-TRG).

Globally, the MPL prepares aspiring pilots to operate in multi-crew environments from the start of their training, making it highly relevant for airline operations. Introducing a standardised MPL framework is expected to boost the efficiency and quality of pilot training in India.

The committee has been directed to submit its final report within three months of the order-by late October 2025-though extensions may be granted with approval. This step marks an important milestone for India's civil aviation sector, aiming to modernise pilot training and enhance safety and operational standards.

(KNN Bureau)