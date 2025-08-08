DGCA Sets Up Panel To Standardise Multi-Crew Pilot Licence In India
The government issued the order on July 25, 2025, outlining the objectives and structure of the panel.
The eight-member committee will be led by Joint Director General Sanjay K Brahmane and will include officials from the DGCA, representatives from airlines, and members from Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).
With the chairperson's approval, the committee may also bring in external experts or consultants for specialised guidance.
The committee's mandate includes reviewing existing regulations and policies to enable MPL implementation, developing a detailed curriculum, and setting training structures.
It will also draft guidelines for collaboration between airlines and Approved Training Organisations (ATOs), create licensing and competency assessment processes, and strengthen oversight and safety measures.
In addition, it will ensure stakeholder engagement and alignment with international standards such as ICAO Annex 1 and Doc 9868 (PANS-TRG).
Globally, the MPL prepares aspiring pilots to operate in multi-crew environments from the start of their training, making it highly relevant for airline operations. Introducing a standardised MPL framework is expected to boost the efficiency and quality of pilot training in India.
The committee has been directed to submit its final report within three months of the order-by late October 2025-though extensions may be granted with approval. This step marks an important milestone for India's civil aviation sector, aiming to modernise pilot training and enhance safety and operational standards.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment